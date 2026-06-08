Obituary

Auntie Vida Tibo Ayertey

  8 June 2026 3:27pm
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The Families of Ayertey, Ayerteye, Ayer, Ofori The Addo Family of ( La Abafon), Blaboe, Avinu-Blaboe Kisserh, Okokli, Akpanglo, Agbettor, Djumpah, Portuphy, Otiboe, Gbettor, Coudjo, Adjaottor, Tettey-Enyo, Ametor-Quamye, Ameto-Williams, The Executives Of The NDC Office, The Superintendent Ministers of Dzowulu BETHANY Methodist Church and Wesley Methodist Church Big Ada, The Ada Youth Organizations Accra No. 2 Branch regrets to announce with deep sorrow, the death of their beloved daughter, mother, sister, aunt, cousin AUNTIE VIDA TIBO AYERTEY (AKA AUNTIE VIDA)

AGE 79 Years

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS;

THURSDAY 25TH JUNE
VIGIL NIGHT AT Abelenkpe behind Rayposh Hotel
From 6 pm to 9 pm

FRIDAY 26TH The Body will be brought to the house at Abelenkpe at 9 am to 10 am, then thence to Big Ada

NO WAKE KEEPING;
Body lying in State from 8 pm going to DDA and Salem Big Ada

BURIAL SERVICE
Saturday 27th June 2026 at The
Wesley Methodist Church, Big Ada
File pass 8 am to 9 am
Burial and Memorial service 9:30 am

BURIAL BIG ADA Public Methodist Royal cemetery

FUNERAL RITES: Follow immediately after the burial at Big Ada Presby Asafotu Park

SUNDAY 28 TH JUNE 2026
THANKSGIVING AND MEMORIAL SERVICE
At Wesley Methodist Church, Big Ada

FINAL THANKSGIVING IN ACCRA
5TH JULY 2026 BETHANY METHODIST CHURCH DZOWULU

SIBLING
Mrs Adelaide Opoku Lartey (Aka Ant Awura-Ama Ayertey)

CHILDREN
Mr Sinad Neequye Sasraku Ayertey, Naa Samanyaa Owumba l (Marian Naa Amerley Palm Amedekey) Osu Ajumanko Manye, Nicholas Opoku Lartey, Calvin Opoku Lartey, Miss Akosua Nyakoa (Georgina), Dr Mrs Janet Ayekie Ayertey Mensah, Mrs Joyce Otukwor Blaboe Nettey,
Mr Williem Kuma, Miss Sarah Maku Glover Mensah, Carol Kanor and Siblings

GRAND CHILDREN
Samuel Kotey Sasraku and Sisters, Iris Adjei -Manyah, Nelson Adjei Manyah, Michael K Asante (Kobby), Jude Ayertey Mensah Glova Laako Glover Bro/Sis

GREAT GRAND CHILDREN
Tervin Appiah, Sorcha Appiah, Ray-shon Cooper, Paul Ryan A M

CHIEF MOURNERS
The Executive of the Great NDC PARTY, Nomo John Amarh Ayertey (Head of Ayertey Family Kponkpo Sonkwenya), Nomo Thomas Otu Blaboe, Head of The Blaboe Family, Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III Paramout Chief of Ada, Nene Obichre I Ada Makralo, Naana Domaaley I Ada Queen, Nomo Charles Lartey Ayertey, Mrs Adelaide Opoku Lartey(Auntie Awura-Ama Ayertey), Lawyer Doris Ocansey, Justice Nene Amegatse, Dr Nana Aggrey Anumabo Hene, Hon Dr Ibrahim Mahama (CEO EP)Mr Elvis Tei, Mr Isaac Tetteh (TT Brothers) Mr James Ahiadome (Majaro) Hon Sam George MP for Ningo-Prampram( Com Mist), Hon Kwadwo Npianim, Dr Osafo Marfo, Mr/Mrs Kwasi Twum (CEO MULTIMEDIA GROUP), Mr Andey, Mr Paa Joe, Nomo Alex Quamye Dada Radio, Nomo Sir Doc Kofi Portuphy (Family Head) Hon Daniel Rex Wussah, (Former DCE ADA) Mrs Herlina Akumtu Olaga, Aunty Asantewaa (Cloth Seller, Makola), Mad. Mariam Palm Amedekey, Mrs Agnes Sikanathy, Mrs Mercy Cudjoe, Rev Dr Divine Amatey, Rev Peter Blaboe, Asafoatse Hlamtse, Kusietu V Nene Tei Norku III, Naana Amaki Kisseh (Kisseh Wem) Naana Ohui Ameto, Nomo Charles Nanor, Nomo Ayiku Dagojo Auntie Maggie Tima, Auntie Asantewa Clothes Seller, Hajia Ramatu Amadu, Alhaji Kundoe, Hon Doeyoe Coudjo (MP for Ada East), Nene Tetteh Kakepemi (NDC Chairman Ada, Kabu Karnor (DCE ADA EAST), Nii Lartey Vandapore,(MP,) Nomo Moses Wanamose Ayerteye, Nomo Agomeda, Emmanuel Adade Ansah (KOOJO) Members of Makola Market Mr Andy Bruce.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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