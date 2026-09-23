Ayariga pledges stakeholder-led approach to Nzema, Kokomba Market redevelopment

The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has pledged a stakeholder-led approach to the redevelopment of the Nzema and Kokomba Markets at Agbogbloshie under the government’s 24-hour model market initiative.

Mr Ayariga made the commitment on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, during a tour of the two markets with the Minister for Transport and the Accra Metropolitan Mayor, where they assessed the state of the facilities and held discussions with market leaders.

The Minister said government’s objective is to build modern markets that improve the trading environment while protecting the livelihoods of people who already depend on the facilities.

“You will be part of the process, and you will lead the discussions on how the redevelopment should be done and how the allocations should be made,” he assured traders.

He said the redevelopment plans would reflect the realities of each market, including the need to address congestion and improve economic opportunities for traders.

Mr Ayariga also disclosed plans to engage the Ministers for Lands and Natural Resources and Finance to explore funding options for the redevelopment, while market leadership welcomed the government’s consultation and expressed their willingness to collaborate on the project.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.