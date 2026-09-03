Ayew brothers among Ghanaians without clubs after transfer window closes

Audio By Carbonatix
Several Ghanaians, including Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew, are without clubs following the closure of the transfer window across the major leagues in Europe.
Jordan is unattached after his contract with Leicester City expired at the end of last season.
His elder brother André Ayew is also a free agent.
The former Black Stars captain joined Dutch side NAC Breda on a short-term deal in December last year, helping the club in its fight against relegation.
But after the season ended, NAC Breda opted against extending his contract, leaving the forward without a club.
Another former Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso, has also been without a club since leaving the Chinese Super League in January 2024.
Jojo Wollacott is another Ghanaian player in the same situation following the expiration of his contract with English club Crawley Town.
Former Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo became a free agent in July after seven years with the Spanish club.
Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has also ended his five-year association with Anderlecht after the two parties agreed to terminate his contract, leaving him a free agent.
Other Ghanaian players currently without clubs include Hakim Sulemana, Tariq Fosu-Henry, Kwabena Owusu and Joselpho Barnes.
Although the transfer window has closed in most major European leagues, opportunities remain in some countries where the window is still open.
Turkey's transfer window closes on September 4, 2026, while Portugal's remains open until September 15. In Saudi Arabia, clubs can make signings until October 12, 2026.
Clubs can also still sign players who are without a club outside these transfer-window dates, subject to the relevant squad registration rules.
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