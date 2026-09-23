Baffour Awuah’s lawyers dispute EOCO claim over February invitations

Lawyers for Manhyia South Member of Parliament Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah have disputed the Economic and Organised Crime Office’s (EOCO) account that he failed to honour invitations to assist with an ongoing investigation.

According to the law firm, the February correspondence from EOCO was addressed to Mr Baffour Awuah in his capacity as Senior Partner of Sarkodie Baffour Awuah & Partners and concerned an investigation involving one of the firm’s clients, SIC Life Savings and Loans Company Limited.

The clarification follows an attempted arrest of the MP by EOCO officials at the Accra High Court on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

EOCO has said Mr Baffour Awuah was invited on two occasions in February to assist with an ongoing investigation but did not honour the invitations. The Office said the attempted arrest was subsequently one of the lawful steps taken to secure his attendance.

However, a statement issued on behalf of the lawyer says he was not the subject of the investigation.

It explains that an EOCO letter dated February 10, 2026, invited the Senior Partner of the firm to report to the Executive Director or his representative on February 17 “to assist with the investigations.”

The statement says that on February 18, Mr Baffour Awuah responded to EOCO, informing the Office that he had since become a Member of Parliament and had therefore referred the matter to the Clerk to Parliament for advice.

It further says that a lawful representative of the firm subsequently cooperated with EOCO and attended three separate interrogation sessions on March 4, March 18 and April 30.

According to the statement, the representative provided the information requested by investigators, after which a formal written statement dated April 30 was submitted to EOCO.

It says there has been no further invitation since the firm’s representative engaged with investigators and provided the requested information.

The statement therefore disputes any suggestion that Mr Baffour Awuah had simply ignored EOCO’s investigation, arguing that the matter had been handled through the firm and that the requested information had been provided.

The law firm also suggests that the attempted arrest on Wednesday may have been triggered by Mr Baffour Awuah’s recent role as legal counsel for Salomey Awiti Bafoh in the ongoing case involving UK-based TikTok user Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, popularly known as “Ghana Jollof”.

The statement says the attempted arrest “appears to have arisen only after” the MP became vocal in his representation of Ms Bafoh.

That claim has not been established independently. EOCO has maintained that the attempted arrest was connected to an ongoing investigation and followed earlier invitations to the MP.

The attempted arrest occurred shortly after Mr Baffour Awuah appeared at the High Court in connection with Ms Bafoh’s bail application.

The situation escalated outside the court premises before the MP drove away. EOCO later said the arrest was not completed after officers assessed that further action could endanger public safety.

EOCO has also acknowledged Mr Baffour Awuah’s parliamentary status, saying it recognises and respects the constitutional privileges and immunities of Members of Parliament.

It nevertheless maintains that membership of Parliament does not, by itself, bring an investigation to an end or place an individual beyond the reach of the law, while stressing that it will not act inconsistently with parliamentary privilege or other constitutional protections.

The competing accounts leave the circumstances surrounding the February invitations and Wednesday’s attempted arrest at the centre of the dispute, with EOCO saying its investigation remains active.

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