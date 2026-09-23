Banks should mobilise $10bn for medium and large-scale farming – Kojo Akoto Boateng

Audio By Carbonatix
Joy FM presenter and commercial farmer Kojo Akoto Boateng has urged Ghana’s banks to work with the government and private sector to mobilise $10 billion for medium- and large-scale farming over five years.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Wednesday, 23 September 2026, during a discussion of the Ecobank Joy Business Financial Dialogue held on Tuesday, he said banks should make a collective commitment to financing agriculture at scale.
“We actually need the whole Ghana Association of Bankers to sit down and say, we are the banks. We hold the funds. We are going to work with the government and private sector over the next, say, five years to crowd in, say, $10 billion to support farming, medium to large-scale farming, so we can really do what we need to do.”
Mr Akoto Boateng argued that larger farms would help Ghana improve the quality and consistency of agricultural produce, expand irrigation and supply manufacturers.
He cited Golden Exotics and Miro Forestry as examples of large agricultural businesses that, he said, employed thousands of people.
He also called for a more planned approach to farming, criticising the reliance on small distributions of seeds and fertiliser to farmers working without irrigation.
“It should be scientific. It should be structured. It should be business-led, and it should be able to support manufacturing,” he said.
He praised Ecobank for leading the dialogue on agricultural finance, but said sustained cooperation across the banking sector was needed to turn such discussions into investment.
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