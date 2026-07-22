Bekwai MP supports Behenase Cluster of Schools with GH¢14,000 roofing sheets

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Ralph Poku-Adusei, has supported the Behenase Cluster of Schools with 10 packets of roofing sheets valued at GH¢14,000 to help renovate damaged classroom roofs.
According to a post on the MP’s official social media page on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, the presentation was made through the Bekwai Constituency Chairman and party executives as part of his commitment to improving educational infrastructure within the constituency.
“I fulfilled my commitment to support the Behenase Cluster of Schools with 10 packets of roofing sheets worth GH¢14,000 to help renovate damaged classroom roofs,” he said.
The MP also expressed appreciation to New Patriotic Party (NPP) coordinators, Polling Station executives and party members who contributed an additional GH¢1,500 towards the renovation project.
He said the intervention was aimed at creating a safer and more conducive learning environment for pupils, adding that the support marked the beginning of renovation works at the school.
“Every child deserves a safe and conducive environment to learn,” the MP stated, while reiterating his commitment to supporting educational infrastructure across the Bekwai Constituency.
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