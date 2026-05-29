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Betano presents GH¢1m prize to ‘Ghana’s Next Millionaire’ winner

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  29 May 2026 5:00pm
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Sports betting platform Betano has presented a cash prize of GH¢1 million to Maximus Alexander Mill after he emerged the winner of the company’s “Ghana’s Next Millionaire” promotion.

The prize presentation ceremony was held on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Atlantic Tower in Accra.

Speaking to the media after receiving the prize, Maximus described the moment as surreal and expressed gratitude to God.

“Now I’m speaking like a millionaire. It’s a good feeling. I can only thank God and be happy,” he said.

Recounting how he joined the promotion, Maximus explained that he first came across an advertisement for the campaign on Instagram late last year.

“I saw the ad on Instagram. It said ‘Ghana’s Next Millionaire,’ so I just pre-registered with my details. I think it was in December.

"Then around January or February, I received an alert that they were operational in Ghana, so I downloaded the app and started using it,” he said.

According to him, he initially dismissed the notification announcing his win because he suspected it could be fraudulent.

“First of all, I received an email. After work, I saw the email saying congratulations, but they didn’t mention the amount. So I was like, ‘You people cannot fraud me.’ I just ignored it,” he said.

He said the following morning, he received a phone call from a representative of Betano, who confirmed the win and later disclosed the prize amount.

"The next morning, I had a call. The guy introduced himself that he's from Betano. I said I received an email of that sort, but I don't trust this. I don't believe it's true.

And then eventually he mentioned the amount. I was like, okay. I wasn't happy. I wasn't sad. I was like, okay, maybe those people some. So I just followed through with the instructions they gave me. And then we are here."

When asked about the kind of bet that led to his victory, Maximus simply replied: “It’s normal sports betting.”

Despite becoming an instant millionaire, the winner says he is already setting his sights much higher.

“Now I have to be a billionaire. If I have a million now, then the next target is a billion,” he said.

He noted that the win has motivated him to work even harder and multiply his wealth.

“If I’ve been able to get this amount, then I can’t sleep. Not because of calls from people, but because I need to work harder, multiply it, triple it, and make a billion by the end of the year.

"Anything is possible. I want to help my family, help myself, and become one of the big bosses,” he stated.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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