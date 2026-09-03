Beyond megawatts: Africa’s energy transition will succeed or fail on its people

Billions of dollars are being mobilised. Solar farms are rising. Transmission networks are expanding. New technologies are entering African markets, while governments announce ambitious renewable-energy targets.

But beneath the excitement over megawatts, billions of dollars and cutting-edge technology lies a more fundamental question:

Who will build it, operate it, regulate it, maintain it and, ultimately, own the knowledge behind it?

That question emerged as one of the most important reflections from the 2026 Anglophone Africa Extractive Industries Knowledge Hub (AFREIKH) Summer School, which ended in Accra on Thursday, August 27.

The eight-day programme, organised by the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) and its partners, brought together 47 participants from 12 Anglophone African countries under the theme, “Managing Africa’s Extractive Future in the Energy Transition.”

For me, one message stood above the rest:

Africa’s energy transition is not only an infrastructure challenge. It is a human-capability challenge.

THE MISSING PIECE: HUMAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Africa’s energy debate often centres on familiar issues like money, technology, infrastructure and policy.

But what happens after the cheque is signed and the technology arrives?

Who installs the equipment?

Who operates the power systems?

Who maintains the transmission lines?

Who regulates the market?

Who troubleshoots the technology when it fails?

And who has the expertise to improve, adapt and eventually manufacture the technologies locally?

These questions expose what could become one of the continent’s biggest vulnerabilities: the neglect of human infrastructure.

Capital does not build an energy system by itself.

Technology does not regulate itself.

Policies do not implement themselves.

Infrastructure does not maintain itself.

Behind every successful energy project is a network of engineers, technicians, managers, regulators, researchers, entrepreneurs, educators and policymakers capable of turning investment into sustainable development.

Without that human capability, Africa risks becoming a continent that hosts energy projects without building the capacity to own and sustain them.

FROM MEGAWATTS TO CAPABILITY

At the AFREIKH Summer School, experts and facilitators challenged participants to rethink how Africa measures progress in the energy transition.

ACEP Executive Director Benjamin Boakye, whose presentation focused on “Navigating Africa’s Energy Transition Under Fiscal and Governance Constraints,” highlighted some of the difficult choices facing African countries as they attempt to finance and manage the transition.

An energy project can generate thousands of megawatts and attract millions of dollars while creating limited local technical expertise, few opportunities for local companies and minimal transfer of knowledge.

That should not be the ultimate definition of a successful African energy transition.

The bigger question should be:

THE SKILLS GAP COULD BECOME THE ENERGY BOTTLENECK

Africa does not simply need more qualified individuals.

It needs an entire capability ecosystem.

That ecosystem must include skilled engineers and technicians, effective regulators, adaptable universities and technical institutions, competitive local companies, strong operations and maintenance systems, researchers, entrepreneurs and professionals equipped with skills that can move across sectors.

The future energy worker cannot afford to be trained for only one narrow technology.

The energy transition is interconnected.

Skills in solar energy intersect with energy storage. Storage connects with electricity grids. Grids increasingly depend on digitalisation. Energy connects with agriculture, manufacturing, transport and infrastructure.

Africa therefore needs professionals capable of moving across these interconnected sectors.

The objective should not simply be to produce people who can operate imported technology.

Africa must build people who can innovate, adapt, manufacture, regulate and lead.

THE ENERGY TRANSITION MUST BECOME AN INDUSTRIALISATION OPPORTUNITY

The transition also presents Africa with a rare opportunity to move beyond its traditional role as a supplier of raw materials.

The message is particularly relevant to the energy transition.

The minerals needed for clean-energy technologies are not simply geological assets. They can become the foundation for new industries if African countries develop the skills, institutions, financing systems and industrial policies required to process them.

Africa therefore faces a choice.

It can continue exporting raw materials and importing finished technologies.

Or it can use the energy transition to build African value chains.

AFRICA MUST THINK BEYOND NATIONAL BORDERS

Another important lesson from the discussions was the need to move away from fragmented, country-by-country approaches.

Africa’s energy future cannot be fully unlocked through isolated national projects.

The continent needs stronger regional cooperation, shared infrastructure and integrated energy markets.

Cross-border power projects, regional industrial initiatives, shared investment platforms, common risk-management mechanisms and coordinated infrastructure planning can help countries reduce duplication, spread risks and attract larger pools of investment.

Regional integration can also create something Africa desperately needs:

Scale.

A larger integrated market can make energy and industrial projects more commercially attractive while creating opportunities for African companies and professionals to participate across borders.

The energy transition, therefore, should not simply connect power systems.

It should connect African economies, institutions, skills and people.

During the Summer School, the Programme Officer of the African Minerals Development Centre (AMDC), Dr Mkhululi Ncube of Zimbabwe, challenged African countries to rethink the way they exploit their natural resources.

His argument was straightforward: Africa must move beyond extracting minerals and exporting them in their raw state. Instead, countries should pursue value addition so that more revenue, jobs, technology and industrial capacity remain on the continent.

For countries such as Ghana and Nigeria, he also encouraged greater use of their domestic capital markets and stock exchanges to mobilise financing for natural-resource development.

SOLAR ALONE IS NOT THE TRANSITION

I hold the view that there is also a danger in treating Africa’s energy transition as synonymous with solar power.

Solar will undoubtedly play a major role.

But Africa’s transition is much bigger.

The continent will need expertise in energy storage, transmission and distribution, electricity grids, manufacturing, agriculture, digital technologies, infrastructure and a broad range of renewable and emerging energy technologies.

The real opportunity is therefore not merely to install renewable-energy equipment.

It is to use the transition as a platform for industrialisation, job creation, skills development and technological transformation.

That is where the energy transition could become much more than an environmental project.

It could become an economic transformation project.

THE POLICY SHIFT AFRICA NEEDS

Governments, investors and development-finance institutions must begin treating human and institutional capability as a core energy investment requirement not an optional add-on.

Major energy projects should be assessed against more than three familiar indicators:

Megawatts generated;

Capital invested; and

Emissions avoided.

They should also answer tougher questions:

How many local skills will be developed?

How many sustainable jobs will be created?

How many women and young people will participate?

How many African firms will enter the value chain?

What knowledge will be transferred?

Which local institutions will become stronger?

What technical capacity will remain after investors leave?

These indicators could fundamentally change the way Africa evaluates energy investments.

FROM ENERGY PROJECTS TO AFRICAN CAPABILITY

Africa’s energy challenge is enormous.

But so is the opportunity.

The continent has a young population, abundant renewable-energy resources, vast deposits of minerals critical to the global energy transition and enormous untapped economic potential.

Yet resources alone will not transform Africa.

Money alone will not transform Africa.

Technology alone will not transform Africa.

That is why the success of Africa’s energy transition should ultimately be judged not only by how many megawatts are installed, but by how much African capability is built.

Because when the panels stop producing, the turbines stop turning and project contracts expire, one question will remain:

May I ask; Did Africa merely receive an energy project or did it acquire the people, skills, institutions and industries needed to build its own energy future?

The future of Africa’s energy transition may not be decided by the size of the next investment cheque.

It may be decided by the quality of the people standing behind the power switch.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.