Blunt Black Stars fail to hit a shot on target in 2-0 defeat to Mexico

Ghana failed to record a shot on target against Mexico in the 2-0 defeat at the Bank of America Stadium in Sunday dawn’s international friendly.
Conceding two sloppy second-half goals means the Black Stars suffered their first loss under head coach, Chris Hughton, in six matches.
Despite dominating possession by 54%, the four-time African champions attempted only four shots at goal, with none being on target.
Three of those attempts came in the second half when Ghana was chasing the game.
The Black Stars created very good opportunities to have, at least, got a shot on target but the numbers were, sometimes, short in the box, like Joseph Paintsil’s cutback in the first-half.
After a goalless first-half, Mexico took the lead in the 57th minute through PSV forward, Hirving Lozano, who picked on Ghana’s poor defensive organisation to slice home at the right post of Lawrence Ati-Zigi.
The North Americans doubled their advantage in the 72nd minute through Dynamo Moscow’s Uriel Antuna.
The 26-year-old picked a through ball that split Ghana’s defence before putting it away to condemn Ghana to the defeat.
The Black Stars will next face the United States on Wednesday dawn at 12:30 A.M at the Geodis Park in Tennessee.
