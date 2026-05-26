Bond market: Trading activities surged by 70% to GH¢689.63m

Trading activity in the secondary bond market surged 70.53% week-on-week to GH¢689.63 million.

All the activities was concentrated at the shorter end of the curve (2027-2030 maturities).

The General Category bond prices improved, with average levels strengthening from 96.0 to 98.0. Consequently, the weighted-average yield to maturity (YTM) eased to 11.68%, from 11.85%.

“We believe the positive outcome reflects improved investor sentiment following the announcement of a Staff-Level Agreement (SLA) between the authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)”, Databank Research said.

In the coming weeks, analysts expect modest trading activity on the secondary market.

This will largely be driven by the end-of-month portfolio that will be rebalanced by banks.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.