Bond market: Turnover declines by 24% to GH¢5.41bn

Audio By Carbonatix
The secondary market activity moderated, with turnover declining by 24.52% week-on-week to GH¢5.41 billion.
Trading interest pivoted into the belly of the curve, with the 2031-2034 bucket. It accounted for 67.69% of turnover at an average yield of 13.95%.
The 2027-2030 segment followed, with 31.68% of trades at a weighted-average yield of 11.68%.
Similarly, the activity beyond 2035 remained thin, at 0.63% of turnover, with an average yield of 14.56%.
Databank Research believes the slight decline in turnover reflects a normalisation in market activity rather than a shift in sentiment.
Investors continue to favour the front-to-belly of the curve, where yields still offer attractive carry.
“Looking ahead, we expect end-of-month portfolio rebalancing to support secondary market activity”, said Databank Research.
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