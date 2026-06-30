Bond market: Turnover declines by 71% to GH¢1.56bn

Audio By Carbonatix
The secondary market activity softened during the week, with turnover declining by 71.11% week-on-week to GH¢1.56 billion.
Trading remained concentrated in the belly of the curve, with the 2031-2034 maturities accounting for 49.83% of total turnover at an average yield of 14.14%.
The 2027-2030 segment followed closely, contributing 46.26% of trades at a weighted-average yield of 11.75%.
Activity beyond 2035 remained limited, accounting for just 3.91% of turnover at an average yield of 14.64%.
“We attribute the moderation in bond market activity in part to the recent upward repricing of Treasury bill yields, which has improved the relative appeal of shorter-duration instruments”, said Databank Research.
However, it expects secondary market activity to recover this week as portfolio managers rebalance positions ahead of the close of first-half of 2026.
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