Bond market: Turnover falls 67.70% to GH¢404.41m

The secondary bond market activity softened sharply, with aggregate turnover falling 67.70% week-on-week to GH¢404.41 million.

Trading activity was concentrated in the 2027-2030 maturities, which accounted for 98.51% of total turnover at a weighted-average yield of 11.05%.

Activity in the 2031-2034 segment remained thin, contributing only 1.49% of turnover at an average yield of 12.64%.

Within this bucket, flows were largely driven by the newly issued 7-year 2033 bond, which recorded GH¢ 5.99 million across two trades at a weighted-average yield of 12.47%.

The long end of the curve, particularly the 2035-2038 maturities, remained largely inactive.

Databank Research said it expects the secondary bond market activity to remain selective, ahead of the 20th May Monetary Policy Committee announcement of developments in the Ghanaian economy as investors await clearer policy guidance.

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