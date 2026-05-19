Audio By Carbonatix
The secondary bond market activity softened sharply, with aggregate turnover falling 67.70% week-on-week to GH¢404.41 million.
Trading activity was concentrated in the 2027-2030 maturities, which accounted for 98.51% of total turnover at a weighted-average yield of 11.05%.
Activity in the 2031-2034 segment remained thin, contributing only 1.49% of turnover at an average yield of 12.64%.
Within this bucket, flows were largely driven by the newly issued 7-year 2033 bond, which recorded GH¢ 5.99 million across two trades at a weighted-average yield of 12.47%.
The long end of the curve, particularly the 2035-2038 maturities, remained largely inactive.
Databank Research said it expects the secondary bond market activity to remain selective, ahead of the 20th May Monetary Policy Committee announcement of developments in the Ghanaian economy as investors await clearer policy guidance.
Latest Stories
-
“Asiedu Nketia could rise even higher” — Bole Palace remarks reignite succession speculation
3 minutes
-
GNFS contains fire outbreak at Coral Paint head office in Adabraka
3 minutes
-
NDPC begins validation meeting on draft 2025 annual progress report
4 minutes
-
NDPC hosts University of West Florida delegation on national development planning
8 minutes
-
Tano South MCE decries poor revenue mobilisation, tricycle accidents, rising drug abuse
8 minutes
-
Cyberteq leads West Africa’s cybersecurity sector into global sustainability movement
12 minutes
-
NLA warns lotto operators against paying commissions above approved 25% rate
21 minutes
-
Glasgow 2026: Ghana to compete in athletics, boxing, five other disciplines at Commonwealth Games
22 minutes
-
Bond market: Turnover falls 67.70% to GH¢404.41m
27 minutes
-
US drops fraud charges after billionaire Adani pledges $10bn investment
36 minutes
-
WHO Chief commends Mahama for driving global health reform through ‘Accra Reset’
46 minutes
-
Enzo Maresca to succeed Guardiola at Man City
53 minutes
-
One phone call. One motorbike. One new life – the week I became the voice of Africa Athletics
1 hour
-
Vanguard Assurance joins The Build Project as Official Insurance Partner
2 hours
-
Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah bags Master of Laws degree from US
2 hours