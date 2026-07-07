Bond market: Turnover increased by 56% to GH¢2.44bn

The secondary market activity strengthened over the week, with turnover increasing by 56.45% week-on-week to GH¢2.44 billion.

Trading was concentrated in the belly of the curve, with the 2031-2034 maturities accounting for 53.24% of total turnover at an average yield of 14.18%.

The 2027-2030 segment also saw meaningful activity, contributing 44.40% of trades at a weighted-average yield of 12.39%.

Activity beyond 2035 remained muted, at 2.36% of turnover, with an average yield of 14.42%.

Databank Research expects the secondary bond market activity to remain supported in the coming weeks, as the third quarter 2026 issuance calendar signals renewed market engagement.

“We believe the government’s planned net issuance of GH¢15.39 billion, aimed at extending the debt maturity profile and reducing refinancing risk, should support price discovery, trading interest, and market turnover”, it added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.