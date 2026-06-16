Bond market: Turnover rises by 343% to GH¢7.16bn

The Secondary market activity staged a strong rebound, with turnover rising by 343.17% week-on-week to GH¢7.16 billion.

This marks the highest level recorded since the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

Trading remained concentrated in the 2027-2030 maturities, accounting for 51.93% of total turnover at a weighted-average yield of 11.72%.

The 2031- 2034 segment also saw strong interest, accounting for 47.64% of trades with an average yield of 14.01%.

Activity beyond 2035 remained thin, with the 2035-2038 maturities accounting for just 0.42% of turnover at an average yield of 14.59%.

This underscored limited investor appetite for the far end of the curve.

“We attribute the sharp pickup in turnover to improved pension-related liquidity and more attractive yield levels”, said Databank Research.

It expects secondary market activity to remain well supported in the near term, as these factors continue to reinforce investor demand.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.