Bond market: Turnover rose 56% to GH¢2.44bn

The secondary market activity gathered pace over the week, with turnover rising 56.45% week-on-week to GH¢2.44 billion.

Trading remained concentrated in the belly of the curve, with the 2031-2034 maturities accounting for 66.19% of total turnover at an average yield of 14.07%.

The 2027-2030 segment contributed a further 29.46% of activity at a weighted-average yield of 12.15%. The long end remained relatively illiquid.

Although activity in maturities beyond 2035 improved marginally, the segment accounted for just 4.35% of turnover, with an average yield of 15.14%.

Databank Research intimated that it expects secondary bond market activity to gain traction this week.

“We expect secondary bond market activity to gain further traction in the near term, underpinned by favourable liquidity conditions”.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.