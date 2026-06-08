Bonn Climate Talks: Ghana takes the floor on behalf of the African Group of Negotiators

The UN June Climate Meetings have opened in Bonn, Germany, with Ghana taking the floor on behalf of the African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change (AGN) to deliver interventions on climate adaptation, finance, and governance.

As negotiations opened at the 64th Session of the Subsidiary Bodies (SB64) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the AGN has called for a more responsive, equitable, and implementation-focused climate process.

Delivering the Group’s statement during the Joint SBI–SBSTA Opening Plenary, AGN Chair, Nana Dr. Antwi-Boasiako Amoah, reaffirmed Africa’s commitment to constructive engagement.

He expressed concern over growing climate risks facing Africa, citing a recent forecast of likely El Niño conditions and warning that worsening climate impacts threaten livelihoods and development gains across the continent.

“About a week ago, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) issued a warning of an 80 per cent likelihood of El Nino conditions during June-August 2026, with probabilities for continuation to at least November near or above 90 per cent, and most models suggesting at least moderate and possibly strong conditions,” said Nana Dr. Amoah.

“For Africa, already burdened by severe climate impacts, a warning of worsening conditions spells catastrophe. It is of grave concern to all of us, and yet – in a process claiming urgency – we do not even have agenda items on Loss and Damage, or on National Adaptation Plans. We find a process that is insensitive to Africa's situation deeply worrying.”

The AGN Chair questioned the absence of agenda items on Loss and Damage and National Adaptation Plans, stressing that climate negotiations must remain responsive to countries experiencing severe climate impacts.

Formally called the 64th sessions of the Subsidiary Bodies under the UNFCCC (SB64), the UN June Climate Meetings are where the agenda takes shape for the UN Climate COP in November each year, this November in Antalya, Türkiye (COP31).

They are held annually at the World Conference Center Bonn (WCCB) where UN Climate Change (UNFCCC) is headquartered.

The meetings are held over 10 days, ending this year on Thursday 18 June, and are expected to have over 7,000 participants, including negotiators from Parties to the Paris Agreement (i.e. national governments), observers from civil society, the real economy, and sectoral leaders.

UN Climate Change Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell, says “leaving economies and communities exposed to climate disasters will take a wrecking ball to live”.

AGN focus at SB64

On adaptation, the AGN welcomed engagement under the Baku Adaptation Roadmap and the Belem–Addis Vision and emphasised that agreed indicators should support implementation and inform future Global Stocktake processes.

The AGN reiterated that implementation discussions must remain grounded in existing obligations under the Paris Agreement and called for progress on the Technical Task Force.

“We reiterate, the primary purpose of agreed indicators is to ensure we have clear and usable information feeding into the global stocktake in respect of adaptation action, as well as on support needed and provided. We look forward equally to progress on composition and modalities of the Technical Task Force.”

On climate finance, the group reaffirmed that the Climate Finance Work Programme remains rooted in Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, which places an obligation on developed parties to provide financial support to developing parties, and expressed concern that it is not adequately reflected in the agenda.

The AGN Chair called for a clear operational definition of climate finance that incorporates grant equivalence, additionality, predictability, and accountability, pointing out the importance of strengthening the Adaptation Fund and advancing work on monetisation of the Share of Proceeds.

Regarding Just Transition, Nana Dr. Amoah called for balanced allocation of negotiation time to support operationalisation of the mechanism and implementation of agreed outcomes.

On climate and trade, Africa reiterated that climate-related measures must not undermine sustainable development and poverty eradication and raised concerns over unilateral trade restrictions and supply-chain measures that impose costs without corresponding support.

“We look forward to a constructive engagement on how trade measures impact the ability of African countries to pursue the goals of the Paris Agreement, while safeguarding the legitimate right of African nations to pursue sustainable development and poverty eradication. Africa is unapologetic about protecting her development space.

We also cannot shy away from a decision in respect of unilateral measures and unjustifiable trade restrictions, including climate-related trade measures and supply-chain regulations that impose costs without commensurate support,” said the AGN Chair.

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