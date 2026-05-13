Stocks

BOPP announces GH¢0.2420 per share for shareholders

Source: Joy Business  
  13 May 2026 5:02pm
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Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP), one of the high-performing firms on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has announced a dividend of GH¢0.2420 per share for the 2025 financial year.

This is, however, subject to approval at the firm’s upcoming Annual General Meeting.

A circular from the GSE said shareholders registered in the books of BOPP at the close of business on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, will qualify for the final dividend.

The register of shareholders will be closed from Thursday, May 21, 2026, to Friday, May 22, 2026 (both days inclusive).

In view of the foregoing, the ex-dividend date has been set as Monday, May 18, 2026.

Consequently, an investor purchasing BOPP shares before this date will be entitled to the final dividend.

However, an investor buying BOPP shares on or after Monday, May 18, 2026, will not be entitled to the final dividend

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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