Bosomtwe Assembly ultilises PWDs fund to empower over 30 PWDs with start-up kits

Audio By Carbonatix
The Social Welfare Department of the Bosomtwe District Assembly, through the third tranche of the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) Fund, has empowered more than 30 PWDs with start-up kits and cash to support their livelihoods and reduce street begging.
The Assembly held a ceremony at Jachie to distribute various items, including deep freezers, fufu-pounding machines, industrial sewing machines, laptops and other livelihood support equipment, to selected beneficiaries.
District Chief Executive for Bosomtwe, Ing. Abdullah Hamidu, said the initiative demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving the living conditions of persons with disabilities in the district.
He said the Assembly would ensure that every person with a disability in the district has the opportunity to benefit from the PWDs Fund.
“The Assembly will ensure that every person with a disability in the Bosomtwe District benefits from the PWDs Fund. This will help reduce and eventually eliminate street begging in the district,” he said.
Ing. Abdullah Hamidu urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items and cautioned them against selling the equipment provided to them.
“We have given some beneficiaries cash and others equipment. Those who received equipment should use them to establish businesses that will provide them with their daily needs, while those who received cash should invest it wisely in their businesses so that they do not become a burden on others,” he said.
Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Assembly for consistently utilising the PWDs Fund to improve their livelihoods.
“We are grateful to the government and the Assembly for supporting us with these kits. We will not sell them but will use them for their intended purposes. We, however, appeal to the Assembly and the government to provide more support so that those who did not benefit this time can also have the opportunity to do so,” they said.
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