Bridget Eshun wins GH₵100,000 grand prize at Enterprise Spotlight Challenge

Bridget Eshun, Founder of Delsoy Milk Drink Limited in Ghana’s Central Region, has emerged as the overall winner of the Enterprise Spotlight Challenge.

The Enterprise Spotlight is a nationwide entrepreneurship initiative by Enterprise Group PLC and the Springboard Road Show Foundation, designed to discover, fund, and elevate the next generation of Ghanaian business leaders.

The highly competitive challenge received 468 applications from various sectors across the country. Bridget Eshun took home the grand prize of GHS100,000.

Bridget Eshun, Founder of Delsoy Milk Drink Limited – Winner, Enterprise Spotlight

When Bridget entered the competition, she brought with her strong belief in her vision and a determination to address a pressing societal need. Her business provides nutritious, plant-based milk alternatives made from soya beans targeting lactose-intolerant individuals and lactating mothers.

Delsoy Milk Drink Limited also promotes environmental sustainability through a zero-waste production model, converting soybean by-products into feed for pig and poultry farming.

"We say a very big thank you to Enterprise Group and Springboard Road Show Foundation for giving Delsoy Milk Drink Limited this spotlight. We promise to make you and Mother Ghana proud." says Bridget Eshun, Founder, Delsoy Milk Drink Limited.

Other winners included:

Ernest Sampong Darko, CEO of Duckpro Ghana (Eastern Region), who secured second place and GHS80,000 for developing plant-based protein supplements for the poultry, aquaculture, and livestock industries—helping reduce feed costs for smallholder farmers.

Emmanuella Yayra Ameevor, Founder of ORAVE Juices (Greater Accra Region), who placed third and won GHS50,000 for producing natural, probiotic juices while converting organic waste into fertilizer to support farming communities.

Beyond building profitable ventures, the top three entrepreneurs are creating employment opportunities, empowering youth and smallholder farmers, and driving innovation in Ghana’s agribusiness sector.

The total prize pool for the challenge was GHS500,000. In addition to the cash prizes, winners will benefit from a one-year structured mentoring and counseling programme, along with national exposure to support business growth and scalability.

Albert Ocran, Technical Director of the Springboard Road Show Foundation, says “We are absolutely proud of all the winners,” He also expressed gratitude to the judges, Enterprise Group, and all partners for their commitment throughout the challenge.

In his congratulatory remarks to the winners, Daniel Larbi-Tieku, Group CEO of Enterprise Group, said: “What you are seeing today is the result of effort, commitment, and an unshakeable belief in your ideas. You have earned this.”

The Most Resilient Award

As part of the Enterprise Spotlight Challenge, A Most Resilient Award - a GHS10,000 cash prize — was dedicated to a person with a disability who demonstrated outstanding resilience.

One of the most inspiring stories this year was that of Foli Elisha Kofi, Founder of Mycocostuff Ghana. Through innovation and determination, he has built a business that transforms coconut waste into eco-friendly products.

Elisha’s resilience earned him recognition at the Young Innovators Awards and a place among the Top 24 finalists of the Enterprise Spotlight Challenge. He ultimately won the Most Resilient Award for his remarkable entrepreneurial journey.

“Winning the Most Resilient Award means more than recognition to me. It is a reminder that despite the challenges persons with disabilities face daily, we still have the strength to keep building, creating, and inspiring others.” says Foli Elisha Kofi, Founder, Mycocostuff Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.