Bring your appointees to order – Afenyo-Markin urges Mahama to act against alleged EOCO abuses

Confrontation between Manhyia South MP and security personnel reportedly linked to EOCO

Minority Leader in Parliament Alexander Afenyo-Markin has appealed to President John Mahama to rein in his appointees and ensure that state institutions exercise their powers within the law.

His comments follow a confrontation at the Accra High Court on Wednesday, September 23, involving Manhyia South MP and lawyer Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah and security personnel reportedly linked to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Afenyo-Markin said President Mahama should consider the legacy he is building as he approaches the latter part of his second term.

“Not many people get a second chance and I address Mr President as a father who is for all of us. Mr President, reflect on your legacy, you are just two years from exiting office. The question is what would you tell Ghanaians when you are in your quiet moment can you probably say the second opportunity you are given by God you really use that second chance which is rare to transform your country.”

He subsequently called on the President to intervene over what he described as excesses by some members of his administration.

“Mr President watch these excesses, enough. Bring your appointees to order; call them to order. This is not a Ghana we want Mr President.”

Mr Afenyo-Markin stressed that the Minority was not opposed to accountability or the lawful activities of state institutions.

“We are not against accountability we always say that we are not against any state institution going about its lawful duty as enshrined in any enactment or the constitution but what we are saying is that a state institution must be seen to be doing its work lawfully.”

He specifically criticised EOCO, alleging that the institution had repeatedly overstepped its mandate.

“EOCO has gained notoriety for abusing its mandates we all know it but it appears that EOCO is untouchable,” he said.

He, however, placed responsibility for the conduct of state institutions ultimately on the President.

“But Mr President, in the end it will be your record,” he added.

The Minority Leader’s comments come as questions continue to be raised over the treatment of Salomey Baffoe Awiti, who is facing a charge of abetment of crime, to wit publication of false news, in connection with investigations into the “Ghana Jollof” TikTok account.

The High Court on Wednesday adjourned her bail application hearing to September 24 after the prosecution requested additional time to respond.

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