Telesol launches 4G internet service; set to bridge digital gap

Managing Director of Telesol, a 4G-internet service provider said the company is set to adopt new technologies to widen the current digital divide between Africa and the rest of the world beginning from Ghana.

Funmi Lamptey was speaking at the official launch of Telesol’s 4G internet service.

Speaking to JoyBusiness she said, “The focus that keeps driving us into innovation is the quest to ensure that Ghanaians have access to modern trends in all aspects of life, same as what any other person is enjoying in other parts of the world”

Madam Lamptey said the official launch of the 4G service forms part of measures by the company to bridge the huge digital gap in the country.

“Our technology is state of the art 4G LTE and fibre ready to be evolved and maintained to the standards of any world-class network at all times. We are using ideas which every telecommunication firm globally embraces,” she assured.

Deputy Minister of Communications, George Andah who officially launched the company’s operations in the country noted that government would ensure adequate investment into technology infrastructure across the country as well as provide the enabling environment for the private sector ICT players.

According to Mr Andah, the move is part of initiatives by the government to achieve its digitalization agenda.

“The provision of internet service is part of moves to achieve a smart economy. The government will continue to provide the enabling environment for the private sector to deploy reliable internet services to the underserved areas of the country at an affordable rate,” he noted.

To this end, there is an effort to introduce initiatives that are digitally driven; transacting business with government through electronic platforms like the paperless port system, e-immigration among others.

Telesol Ltd is a value-added ICT and Telecom distribution company selling networking products across various segments of the economy.

