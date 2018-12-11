First Atlantic Bank formally notifies BoG of merger plans with Energy Bank

First Atlantic Bank formally notifies BoG of merger plans with Energy Bank
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 11-12-2018 Time: 12:12:14:pm

First Atlantic Bank has formally notified the Bank of Ghana over its planned “Merger” with Energy Commercial Bank.

JoyBusiness understands the required documents have been sent to the Central Bank for their "no objection" approval for the two parties to go ahead with the "marriage".

Possible approval and meeting of GHc400m   

There are strong indications that the Bank of Ghana is likely to give its "no objection" to the deal, paving the way for the two institutions to finalize the “merger”. This would ensure that the “merged” entity would meet the new capital requirement ahead of the December 31 deadline. 

Sources say new capital level for the “merge entity” would be more than GHc400 million before the end of this year. 

Apart from the two banks bringing their capital together, First Atlantic Bank is said to be bringing additional funds that they raised from some strategic investors during its recent private placement that they carried earlier this year as well as some private equity firms.  

Is it a merger or a takeover?

Sources say First Atlantic Bank’s "marriage" with Energy Commercial Bank is a merger but could be technically described as a “takeover”. 

JoyBusiness understand that the deal would result in a share swap, this could mean that there might not be an "outright cash" purchase, while, Energy Commercial Bank would have shares in the new entity that would be created. 

JoyBusiness is learning that the new entity would still be known as First Atlantic Bank.

 First Atlantic Bank’s “merger” with Energy Commercial Bank

Energy Commercial Bank is reported to have signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with First Atlantic Bank to help them recapitalized in case they are not able to raise the GHc340 million from their  Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Energy Commercial Bank last October launched its Initial Public Offer to raise GH₵340 million in shares from the Ghanaian investing public.
The Bank was seeking to float millions of shares at GHS1.30p per share.

Failed IPO

However, Energy Commercial Bank last week said it failed to raise the minimum amount required for its Initial Public Offer (IPO).

“The minimum amount to make the Offer successful was not raised and therefore refunds will be made to all applicants. Applicants are advised to contact receiving agents or receiving banks where they applied for shares in the Offer to receive their refund,” the Bank said in a statement. 

The Bank said, “Applicants should ensure that they have proof of their application (e.g. receipt) and proof of identification when they contact the respective receiving agents or receiving banks.”

Refunds will be available at the registered offices or branches of the respective receiving agents and receiving banks from 14 December 2018.

Requirements for a successful IPO

The IPO consisted of an offer for subscription of 261,538,462 new ordinary shares of Energy Commercial Bank Limited to raise GHS 340,000,000 on the main board of the Ghana Stock Exchange (“the Offer”).

The minimum amount to be raised for the Offer to be declared successful was GHS 68,000,000. 

In the event that this amount was not obtained, then all monies paid for ECBL shares under the Offer are to be returned to the receiving banks and receiving agents for onward distribution to applicants after the Offer period has ended.
 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Man charged for allegedly shooting, paralysing wife
GII calls for 'resurrection' of double salaries, other cold corruption cases
Local Accra restaurant, N8TIVE, turns 1 in style
Tree planters plant themselves at Commission over unpaid arrears

Latest Stories

Ghana has everything it takes to do without an IMF program – IMF boss
Boots for Charity: Two GIS pupils donate to lower division side Phoenix FC
Guardians of Gray Masters Foundation to renovate 'deplorable' Bekwai Infirmary
Former Trump adviser Flynn to be sentenced for lying to FBI
NDC presidential primaries hit with injunction
Nigeria's first gold refinery plans to triple capacity in five years
Messi presented with record fifth European Golden Shoe award
You’ve become a slave to weed – Dada Hafco tells Yaa Pono 

MOST POPULAR
Photos: University of Ghana sea turtle released after being held ‘hostage’ in Ekumfi
Retraction and apology to GMA General Secretary, Dep. Information minister
Video: Heated exchanges as Minister confronts Okudzeto over $12m inflated purchase
From Adidome to Harvard: A young man's rise from obscurity to the world’s best universities
Video: Popular musician stuck inside married woman during sex

LIFESTYLE
Video: 'The trip,' timely relationship tips for the holidays and more
ODD NEWS
“World’s prettiest man” has to show ID to prove he’s male
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Amazon runs out of some Echo speakers the week before Christmas
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Mahama in Abuja for ICT confab on Africa's electoral systems