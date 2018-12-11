Ghana set to commence flights to Seychelles

Ghana is set to commence flights to Seychelles after the country initialled a bilateral air service agreement with Seychelles.

Deputy Minister of Aviation, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah and his counterpart from Seychelles signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the ongoing International Civil Aviation Organization Air Services Negotiations Event 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Mr Okyere Darko-Mensah is currently leading a-10 member delegation to the event.

Delegations from 70 countries around the world have gathered in Nairobi to negotiate Air Service Agreements at the eleventh (11th) International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN2018).

ICAN is an annual global aviation event convened by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) since 2008.

The aim is to provide meeting facilities for States to conduct multiple bilateral, regional or plurilateral air services negotiations on market access in a single location thus sparing the member states the trouble of making individual trips to each of the countries.

It is also a forum for the participants to learn about current trends, discuss topical issues and exchange experiences and excellent networking opportunities. Negotiations between States remain private in nature, not open to third parties

Guided by the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), 1944, it is expected that the participating delegations will be negotiating plurilateral, multilateral and bilateral agreements that will allow them to operate international air services.

