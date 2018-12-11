Ghana set to commence flights to Seychelles

Ghana is set to commence flights to Seychelles after the country initialled a bilateral air service agreement with Seychelles.
Deputy Minister of Aviation, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah and his counterpart from Seychelles signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the ongoing International Civil Aviation Organization Air Services Negotiations Event 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya.
Mr Okyere Darko-Mensah is currently leading a-10 member delegation to the event.
Delegations from 70 countries around the world have gathered in Nairobi to negotiate Air Service Agreements at the eleventh (11th) International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN2018).
ICAN is an annual global aviation event convened by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) since 2008.
The aim is to provide meeting facilities for States to conduct multiple bilateral, regional or plurilateral air services negotiations on market access in a single location thus sparing the member states the trouble of making individual trips to each of the countries.
It is also a forum for the participants to learn about current trends, discuss topical issues and exchange experiences and excellent networking opportunities. Negotiations between States remain private in nature, not open to third parties
Guided by the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), 1944, it is expected that the participating delegations will be negotiating plurilateral, multilateral and bilateral agreements that will allow them to operate international air services.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Taxify partners Vivo Energy to give drivers cheap prices at the pumps
- Move into 2019 with zeal – Nana Otuo Acheampong urges banks
- GCB gives bonuses, rewards to customers
- Continue to provide leadership - Otumfuo urges Gold Fields
- Stanbic Bank wins Financial Deal of the Year
- Companies fail because of failure of leadership – Jim Baiden
- CIMAF awards loyal clients to mark 2nd anniversary
- Japan urges G-20 to settle global trade woes multilaterally
- IMANI turns to parliament; raises red flags over UNI-PASS contract
- Taxing online business is a challenge but we’ll find a way- Ofori-Atta
- Alhassan Andani is best CEO
- Bank of Baroda closes down; CAL Bank to take over?
- Shareholders of Cal Bank approve transfer of GH¢ 50m to help meet capital requirement
- ‘Dumsor’: Bui Power Plant to the rescue?
- Over $10 billion of Gold shipped out of Ghana unaccounted for –Report