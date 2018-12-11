Group praises Energy Bank, First Atlantic Bank merger talks

A group calling itself the Financial Literate Generation (FLG), has described as positive and innovative, moves by Energy Bank and First Atlantic Bank to merge.
The FLG in a statement issued Tuesday December 11, and signed Head of Financial Situation Room, Nana Yaw Kumi Asafo, commended the two banks for working to come together to raise the 400 million cedis minimum capital requirement for banks.
“The Financial Literate Generation (FLG) give them our overwhelmingly support…” the statement indicated, describing the merger talks as a “fair deal that would benefit all stakeholders of the banks, especially those who envisaged better returns when the approval comes from the regulatory body [Bank of Ghana].
Read: First Atlantic Bank acquires Energy Commercial Bank?
It is the belief of the FLG that the business combination would further “strengthen the two banks as a formidable financial institution with wider branch network and strong retail franchise.”
The statement added: “As a Group, we see the merger as something that will help the two banks become a major player in corporate banking and other services, which would strengthen its traditional strengths in structured and trade finance, cash management and treasury.”
Background
First Atlantic Bank has formally notified the Bank of Ghana over its planned “Merger” with Energy Commercial Bank.
JoyBusiness understands the required documents have been sent to the Central Bank for their "no objection" approval for the two parties to go ahead with the "marriage".
There are strong indications that the Bank of Ghana is likely to give its "no objection" to the deal, paving the way for the two institutions to finalize the “merger”. This would ensure that the “merged” entity would meet the new capital requirement ahead of the December 31 deadline.
Sources say new capital level for the “merge entity” would be more than 400 million cedis before the end of this year.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Taxify partners Vivo Energy to give drivers cheap prices at the pumps
- Move into 2019 with zeal – Nana Otuo Acheampong urges banks
- GCB gives bonuses, rewards to customers
- Continue to provide leadership - Otumfuo urges Gold Fields
- Stanbic Bank wins Financial Deal of the Year
- Companies fail because of failure of leadership – Jim Baiden
- CIMAF awards loyal clients to mark 2nd anniversary
- Japan urges G-20 to settle global trade woes multilaterally
- IMANI turns to parliament; raises red flags over UNI-PASS contract
- Taxing online business is a challenge but we’ll find a way- Ofori-Atta
- Alhassan Andani is best CEO
- Bank of Baroda closes down; CAL Bank to take over?
- Shareholders of Cal Bank approve transfer of GH¢ 50m to help meet capital requirement
- ‘Dumsor’: Bui Power Plant to the rescue?
- Over $10 billion of Gold shipped out of Ghana unaccounted for –Report