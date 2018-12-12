Ghana signs Air Service Agreements with Canada, Jamaica, Guyana

Ghana in the few days has signed Air Service Agreements with Canada, Jamaica and Guyana to boost the country’s aviation sector.

The move is expected to boost passenger numbers to these countries since airlines would soon be able to fly directly from Accra to these countries.

Deputy Minister of Aviation, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah signed the agreements on behalf of the country at the ongoing International Civil Aviation Organization Air Services Negotiations Event 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Mr Okyere Darko-Mensah is currently leading a-10 member delegation to the event.

Delegations from 70 countries around the world have gathered in Nairobi to negotiate Air Service Agreements at the eleventh (11th) International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN2018).

ICAN is an annual global aviation event convened by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) since 2008.

The aim is to provide meeting facilities for States to conduct multiple bilateral, regional or plurilateral air services negotiations on market access in a single location thus sparing the member states the trouble of making individual trips to each of the countries.

