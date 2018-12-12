IMF's Managing Director visits Ghana Dec.16

IMF's Managing Director visits Ghana Dec.16
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 12-12-2018 Time: 01:12:42:pm

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde is set to visit Ghana from 16th to 18th of December 2018. 

The visit comes weeks ahead of Ghana’s completion of the IMF program.

Deputy Information Minister Pius Enam Hadzide who disclosed this at Wednesday’s Press Briefing in Accra said the visit of the IMF boss marks an appreciation of Ghana’s policy direction and solid economic fundamentals. 

“Our fiscal rules ensure irreversibility signal to the world that Ghana is ready for investments. Aside from showing the world that doing business with us is a move in the right direction, the visit of Madame Lagarde has the potential to unlock for us as a nation good coupon rates on the international bonds market” he added.

Mr Hadzide said on Monday, December 17, Madame Lagarde will participate in the “Future of Work in sub-Saharan Africa Conference” in Accra. 

The one-day conference is an opportunity for the Managing Director to engage with thought-leaders and influencers from sub-Saharan Africa on the future of work. 

The objective of the conference is to generate a debate on the future of work in sub-Saharan Africa and the policies required to create jobs for the continent’s growing population. How the region can manage and leverage the impact of technological change, demographics, climate change, and the course of globalization.
 
The IMF boss will also hold bilateral talks with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House. 

She is also expected to have lunch with some Ghanaian women entrepreneurs who are doing well in their field of work.

The deputy Information Minister also revealed that on Tuesday 18th December, the IMF Managing Director will give a keynote address at a forum in Accra to be attended by government agencies, the central bank, private sector, think tanks, civil society, NGOs and academia.

Christine Lagarde will depart from Accra same day to Johannesburg, South Africa on a four Africa nation tour.

“It is our hope that the visit of the IMF boss will further strengthen the cordial relationship between Ghana and the IMF on economic policies,” Mr Hadzide said.
 


