NIC task force swoops commercial buildings without insurance; arrests 6

NIC task force swoops commercial buildings without insurance; arrests 6
Source: Charles Ayitey | Joy Business | charles.ayitey@myjoyonline.com
Date: 12-12-2018 Time: 05:12:24:am

The special task force of the National Insurance Commission (NIC) has arrested six workers because their employers failed to comply with the compulsory Insurance policy.

Tuesday’s operation by the task force is the fourth time the NIC has embarked on a distress action to enforce compliance of the policy.

All the six workers picked up have been led to the police headquarters as they await clearance from authorities.

Sections 183 and 184 of the Insurance Act 724 make it compulsory for private commercial buildings including those under construction to be insured.

The task force is to be replicated in all ten regions and will have the mandate to arrest and prosecute offenders.

Resistance

So far, the exercise has met with stern resistance as some workers claim the arrests violate human rights and defeats the purpose of the policy.

After some of the workers were picked up,  the operation turned chaotic when members of the task force allegedly manhandled and handcuffed tenants of the policy-violating buildings.

One of the persons picked up, Micah Boateng, said the task force was hostile.

“Just because I wanted to make a call, one grabbed me by the arm and called the other to put me on handcuffs along the streets. Everyone was videotaping as if I was a killer or criminal,” Micah recounted to Joy Business.

The plights of Micah were echoed by a cross-section of Ghanaians who have described the strategy by the NIC as a means to spread fear and panic.

“I can’t believe this is happening. Do they want to put fear in us or what, how can you just walk into someone’s shop and arrest a worker without any warrant whatsoever? This is so unfortunate,” a caretaker of a shop at Achimota told Joy Business.

When the Head of Marketing at NIC, Joseph Bento, who also led the task force,  as contacted, he said the NIC has tried persuasion but that has failed.

 “They [persons picked up] are not the owners but tenants and occupants of the properties. We have done persuasion all over the years and now we have decided to come stronger,” he said.

Meanwhile, head of the police rapid deployment team, Superintendent Al-Meyao K. Abass, has discounted the allegations of foul play.

He claims minimum force was used on workers who turned out to be non-compliant.

“If anybody arrested is not cooperating, under the law we have got the power to use minimum force, I say again – minimum force. We don’t use maximum force in this exercise,” he justified.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Man charged for allegedly shooting, paralysing wife
GII calls for 'resurrection' of double salaries, other cold corruption cases
Local Accra restaurant, N8TIVE, turns 1 in style
Tree planters plant themselves at Commission over unpaid arrears

Latest Stories

Boots for Charity: Two GIS pupils donate to lower division side Phoenix FC
Guardians of Gray Masters Foundation to renovate 'deplorable' Bekwai Infirmary
Former Trump adviser Flynn to be sentenced for lying to FBI
NDC presidential primaries hit with injunction
Nigeria's first gold refinery plans to triple capacity in five years
Messi presented with record fifth European Golden Shoe award
You’ve become a slave to weed – Dada Hafco tells Yaa Pono 
Solskjaer in running for Man Utd caretaker manager role

MOST POPULAR
Photos: University of Ghana sea turtle released after being held ‘hostage’ in Ekumfi
Retraction and apology to GMA General Secretary, Dep. Information minister
Video: Heated exchanges as Minister confronts Okudzeto over $12m inflated purchase
From Adidome to Harvard: A young man's rise from obscurity to the world’s best universities
Video: Popular musician stuck inside married woman during sex

LIFESTYLE
Video: 'The trip,' timely relationship tips for the holidays and more
ODD NEWS
“World’s prettiest man” has to show ID to prove he’s male
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Amazon runs out of some Echo speakers the week before Christmas
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Mahama in Abuja for ICT confab on Africa's electoral systems