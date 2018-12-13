Ghana could cut interest rates by March - Dr Ernest Addison

Ghana could cut interest rates early next year if inflation continues to drift lower, the central bank governor Dr Ernest Addison said.
“I could easily see the policy rate going further down,” Dr Addison told Reuters on the sidelines of a banking conference.
Asked how soon the 17 percent rates could be cut, he added: “Our next meeting is in January and after that we have another meeting in March so in between now and March.”
Addison also said the central bank would look to push local money market traders to use electronic trading platforms more rather than do deals over the phone.
He said it was a measure that could help slow the recent fall in the country’s currency.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Taxify partners Vivo Energy to give drivers cheap prices at the pumps
- Move into 2019 with zeal – Nana Otuo Acheampong urges banks
- GCB gives bonuses, rewards to customers
- Continue to provide leadership - Otumfuo urges Gold Fields
- Stanbic Bank wins Financial Deal of the Year
- Companies fail because of failure of leadership – Jim Baiden
- CIMAF awards loyal clients to mark 2nd anniversary
- Japan urges G-20 to settle global trade woes multilaterally
- IMANI turns to parliament; raises red flags over UNI-PASS contract
- Taxing online business is a challenge but we’ll find a way- Ofori-Atta
- Alhassan Andani is best CEO
- Bank of Baroda closes down; CAL Bank to take over?
- Shareholders of Cal Bank approve transfer of GH¢ 50m to help meet capital requirement
- ‘Dumsor’: Bui Power Plant to the rescue?
- Over $10 billion of Gold shipped out of Ghana unaccounted for –Report