GRA storms businesses to retrieve outstanding tax liabilities

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has charged the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Board to take steps to directly partner management to recover outstanding tax liabilities/tax debts owed GRA by businesses and taxpayers before the close of the year.
“This is to further enhance government’s fiscal position as the year draws to a close,” a statement from the GRA said.
At a meeting of the GRA Board on Wednesday, 12th December 2018, the Board accordingly “resolved that beginning Thursday, 13th December 2018, they would partner the staff of GRA to visit businesses that have outstanding tax liabilities to retrieve such liabilities.”
The management of GRA is, therefore, urging the public to cooperate with them in this regard.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Taxify partners Vivo Energy to give drivers cheap prices at the pumps
- Move into 2019 with zeal – Nana Otuo Acheampong urges banks
- GCB gives bonuses, rewards to customers
- Continue to provide leadership - Otumfuo urges Gold Fields
- Stanbic Bank wins Financial Deal of the Year
- Companies fail because of failure of leadership – Jim Baiden
- CIMAF awards loyal clients to mark 2nd anniversary
- Japan urges G-20 to settle global trade woes multilaterally
- IMANI turns to parliament; raises red flags over UNI-PASS contract
- Taxing online business is a challenge but we’ll find a way- Ofori-Atta
- Alhassan Andani is best CEO
- Bank of Baroda closes down; CAL Bank to take over?
- Shareholders of Cal Bank approve transfer of GH¢ 50m to help meet capital requirement
- ‘Dumsor’: Bui Power Plant to the rescue?
- Over $10 billion of Gold shipped out of Ghana unaccounted for –Report