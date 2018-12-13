GRA storms businesses to retrieve outstanding tax liabilities

GRA storms businesses to retrieve outstanding tax liabilities
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 13-12-2018 Time: 06:12:27:pm

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has charged the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Board to take steps to directly partner management to recover outstanding tax liabilities/tax debts owed GRA by businesses and taxpayers before the close of the year.  

“This is to further enhance government’s fiscal position as the year draws to a close,” a statement from the GRA said.  

At a meeting of the GRA Board on Wednesday, 12th December 2018, the Board accordingly “resolved that beginning Thursday, 13th December 2018, they would partner the staff of GRA to visit businesses that have outstanding tax liabilities to retrieve such liabilities.”  

The management of GRA is, therefore, urging the public to cooperate with them in this regard. 
 


