Martell to launch two new outstanding cognacs in Ghana
Source: Ghana | Bismark Awusah | JoyBusiness
Date: 13-12-2018 Time: 04:12:29:pm

On Saturday, 15th December, Martell, the oldest of the great cognac houses, will launch two of its outstanding cognacs in Ghana, the Martell-VSOP-Aged-in-Red-Barrels and Martell-VS-Single-Distillery.

The exclusive launch event will introduce guests to a sensory experience of Martell's finest eaux-de-vie produced in the Grande Champagne region in France renowned for producing the finest cognacs in the world.

Named in reference to the reddish color of the aged wood, the Martell-VSOP-Aged-in-Red-Barrels is matured exclusively in casks of fine-grained oak from France's ancient Tronçais forest.

These barrels crafted from wood between 180 to 200 years old are at the perfect maturation for both the wood and the spirit, selected to enhance the candied fruit aromas shining through this intense cognac expression.

The natural fruit aromas blend harmoniously with subtle woody overtones from the red barrels of fine-grained oak, producing an exceptionally rich and refined cognac.

New Martell-VS-Single-Distillery is blended from eaux-de-vie derived from a single distillation source. Sharing the same sensorial profile and taste characteristics, these eaux-de vie blend together in perfect harmony, resulting in an even richer cognac.

The colour of liquid gold, Martell-VS-Single-Distillery caresses the palate with intense notes of plum, apricot, and candied lemon. In this supremely smooth blend, the luscious fruity aromas associated with Martell are truly taken to new heights.  

True to its spirit of curiosity, the House of Martell is further exploring new dimensions of ageing savoir-faire, with the launch of an evolved cognac, the Martell-VSOP-Aged-in-Red-Barrels and Martell-VS-Single-Distillery. 

For 300 years, the House of Martell has set the standard for quality and excellence and perfected its approach to producing superior quality cognacs by launching greatly disruptive products, reinventing the standards through new blends, new designs and new cognac territories.

About Martell

Martell was founded by Jean Martell in 1715 at the height of French art de vivre, when gastronomy, taste and craftsmanship were celebrated and enjoyed with style. These became the three pillars of the House of Martell and remain intrinsic to the Martell vision today.

For three centuries, Martell has produced exported and marketed cognacs which are recognized worldwide for their outstanding quality and finesse, obtained through double distillation of exclusively clear wines and ageing in fine-grained oak casks.


