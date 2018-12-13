Rashida Saani Nasamu, Atta Akyea, others honoured with Nobles awards

Chief Executive of I-ZAR Group, Rashida Saani Nasamu, has been honoured and inducted into the West Africa Nobles Forum during the end of year party and International Nobles Awards Night in Accra.

The group of eminent Africans honoured Rashida for her immense contribution to the business industry in Ghana.

The award came with an automatic induction as a member of the prominent Nobles of West Africa, a group of African business owners and leaders honoured for their hard work and commitment to business.

Rashida, who is currently the reigning 40 under 40 Communication Personality of the Year, has broken several barriers in the business industry by running her business with multiple affiliates for 10 years.

She has been awarded by other notable institutions for positively impacting lives of the young people on the need for substance for personal growth and development.

Rashida, who has managed the I-ZAR Group for ten years, is one of a few young business owners to have been honoured.

Past nobles include madam Joyce Aryee, Mr Kwame Ofosu Bamfo of Sickens, Theresa Oppong-Beeko of Manet Group and Prof Goski Alabi to mention a few.

The event also saw other dignitaries like the Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea, among others honoured and inducted.

