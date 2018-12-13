Total Petroleum Ghana wins Brand of the Year award

Total Petroleum Ghana wins Brand of the Year award
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness
Date: 13-12-2018 Time: 09:12:26:am

Total Petroleum Ghana Limited (Total), a locally listed and a leading Oil Marketing Company in Ghana, has been adjudged Brand of the Year at the Ghana Energy Awards.
 
Total’s operations in petroleum products seek to provide innovative solutions which satisfy the needs of clients while safeguarding the environment. Total in keeping with its ambition to be a responsible energy major set the pace in the downstream petroleum industry by unveiling two Solar-Powered service stations this year. This is also in harmony with the continuous upgrade of its service stations and service delivery to the public.
 
Total has over 250 service stations and generates almost 200 direct jobs and over 4000 indirect jobs. A marketing initiative they introduced this year was the Total Troxi Club, a special Total Card package for Trotros and Taxis to help them reduce their expenditure on fuel and lubricants while rewarding them on a monthly and quarterly basis.
 
The company, for over sixty years, supports economic development through significant investment programs. The company launched the second edition of the Startupper of the Year by Total Challenge this year to support young Ghanaian entrepreneurs with financial support, extensive visibility and coaching.

For three years, it has run the TotalYoung Graduate programme, a career advancement programme that offers professional exposure and global work experience to newly graduated Ghanaians. So far, this project has benefited 12 Ghanaians. The latest initiative is its partnership with Voltic on a recycling project dubbed ‘I Recycle’. 

With this project, Total provides space for the recycling containers at its service stations to enable the public to properly dispose of their plastics. In addition, they fuel the tricycles that manage the pick-up of the plastics.
 
The Finance and Accounts Manager, Henry Kamara attributed this reward to the tireless efforts of its Employees, Dealers, Transporters and Distributors.

The Ghana Energy Awards aims to recognize the efforts, innovation and excellence stalwarts within the energy sector and to celebrate the tremendous work of the players competing under various categories of the awards.
 
About Total Petroleum Ghana Ltd
 
Established in 1951, Total Petroleum Ghana Limited is a locally listed oil marketing company with over 4700 Ghanaian shareholders. The company has a retail network of 251 service stations across the ten regions of the country with activities spanning the Aviation, Bitumen and Mining businesses. 

The company provides expertise on engine performance and reduction in fuel consumption through premium quality fuels, lubricants and car care products. 

Total Petroleum Ghana Limited is ISO 9001:2015 certified and its respect for quality, standards, achievements and safety has propelled it to the forefront of the Ghanaian Petroleum Industry.
 


