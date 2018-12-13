VIDEO: Farmers urge gov't to revamp Ghana’s seed factories

VIDEO: Farmers urge gov't to revamp Ghana’s seed factories
Source: Ghana | Karen Dodoo | JoyBusiness
Date: 13-12-2018 Time: 06:12:25:pm

Among the four seed processing factories in Ghana, the Grains and Legumes Development company in Winneba is the biggest of all.

The company was doing well until the government ordered all public institutions to move from postpaid to prepaid electricity meters in 2014, farmers only had to cater for the service charge of GHc5 per 45kg of maize.

The process of shelling, drying and testing fall under the service fee, which now stands at GHc8 per 45 kg bag. This might seem like a peanut but for a farmer who produces about a hundred bags or more, it is a lot of money. However, this is the least of worries for the farmers.

The cold-room is the final and most expensive process of all. If the required temperature of 15 degrees is not maintained here for a month, the seed might not pass the test. 

The monthly cost of power per a 5,000 bag capacity cold room is 5,000 cedis. Meaning storage per bag is GHc1. 

However the lesser the number of bags, the more the cost per farmer. This has been a big hindrance to many farmers, thereby reducing the annual average number of farmers (seed producers) from over thirty to fifty.

The solution suggested by experts to salvage the situation? - Solar Energy.

Watch video below: 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Man charged for allegedly shooting, paralysing wife
GII calls for 'resurrection' of double salaries, other cold corruption cases
Local Accra restaurant, N8TIVE, turns 1 in style
Tree planters plant themselves at Commission over unpaid arrears

Latest Stories

Boots for Charity: Two GIS pupils donate to lower division side Phoenix FC
Guardians of Gray Masters Foundation to renovate 'deplorable' Bekwai Infirmary
Former Trump adviser Flynn to be sentenced for lying to FBI
NDC presidential primaries hit with injunction
Nigeria's first gold refinery plans to triple capacity in five years
Messi presented with record fifth European Golden Shoe award
You’ve become a slave to weed – Dada Hafco tells Yaa Pono 
Solskjaer in running for Man Utd caretaker manager role

MOST POPULAR
Photos: University of Ghana sea turtle released after being held ‘hostage’ in Ekumfi
Retraction and apology to GMA General Secretary, Dep. Information minister
Video: Heated exchanges as Minister confronts Okudzeto over $12m inflated purchase
From Adidome to Harvard: A young man's rise from obscurity to the world’s best universities
Video: Popular musician stuck inside married woman during sex

LIFESTYLE
Video: 'The trip,' timely relationship tips for the holidays and more
ODD NEWS
“World’s prettiest man” has to show ID to prove he’s male
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Amazon runs out of some Echo speakers the week before Christmas
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Mahama in Abuja for ICT confab on Africa's electoral systems