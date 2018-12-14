Construction of Takoradi Airport starts 2019

The Deputy Minister for Aviation Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has said construction for the new airport in Takoradi will start next year.
This according to Mr Okyere Darko-Mensah will go a long way to compliment government activities to boost socio-economic activities in the region.
He said, “Government is planning to build the new Takoradi airport because we believe that the region contributes a lot to the nation’s GDP, and a lot of businesses will like to have some type of investment in this area. We will like to provide them with the safest means of transport to move from all parts of the world to this place.”
It is anticipated that the new airport will have a modern terminal building, a cargo centre and a longer runway compared to the current Takoradi airport.
