Construction of Takoradi Airport starts 2019

Construction of Takoradi Airport starts 2019
Source: Ghana | Shiela Tamakloe | JoyBusiness
Date: 14-12-2018 Time: 08:12:22:am

The Deputy Minister for Aviation Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has said construction for the new airport in Takoradi will start next year.

This according to Mr Okyere Darko-Mensah will go a long way to compliment government activities to boost socio-economic activities in the region.

He said, “Government is planning to build the new Takoradi airport because we believe that the region contributes a lot to the nation’s GDP, and a lot of businesses will like to have some type of investment in this area. We will like to provide them with the safest means of transport to move from all parts of the world to this place.”

It is anticipated that the new airport will have a modern terminal building, a cargo centre and a longer runway compared to the current Takoradi airport.
 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Injunction hits NDC presidential primaries
Ga East Municipal Assembly seizes developer's equipment
VIDEO: Ghana has everything it takes to do without an IMF program – IMF boss
Amakye Dede @ 45: Kumasi concert to feature Sarkodie, Ofori Amponsah, Lilwin

Latest Stories

Petrosol boss wins Oil and Gas CEO Of The Year Award
5 body language signs a breakup is looming, according to experts
Skin creams can lead to fire deaths
IHRMP honours Multimedia's HR manager
WorldRemit introduces cheaper charge for remittances
Cat climbs into box, accidentally gets posted 700 miles away
Amakye Dede @ 45: Kumasi concert to feature Sarkodie, Ofori Amponsah, Lilwin
VIDEO: Ghana has everything it takes to do without an IMF program – IMF boss

MOST POPULAR
Photos: University of Ghana sea turtle released after being held ‘hostage’ in Ekumfi
Video: Heated exchanges as Minister confronts Okudzeto over $12m inflated purchase
Retraction and apology to GMA General Secretary, Dep. Information minister
From Adidome to Harvard: A young man's rise from obscurity to the world’s best universities
Video: Popular musician stuck inside married woman during sex

LIFESTYLE
5 body language signs a breakup is looming, according to experts
ODD NEWS
Cat climbs into box, accidentally gets posted 700 miles away
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Amazon runs out of some Echo speakers the week before Christmas
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Mahama in Abuja for ICT confab on Africa's electoral systems