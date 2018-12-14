Scania West Africa introduces new truck generation range

Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
Date: 14-12-2018 Time: 12:12:40:pm

Scania West Africa introduced its new truck range, the result of ten years of development work and investments at a ceremony held at the regional workshop in Tema.

Scania’s New Truck Generation represents the latest advancements in automotive technology for heavy-duty trucks. The trucks have won multiple awards in the European markets and is now available for the West African market.

The Scania XT range is for the most challenging assignments where robustness, productivity and uptime are crucial. The powerful bumper protrudes 150 millimetres along with a skid plate and headlamp protection mesh, which provides effective protection for the front of the vehicle in the event of minor impacts. The fully integrated powertrains in the automated Scania Opticruise gearboxes make the shafts synchronise with each other significantly faster and engages the next gear immediately.

With the recent high levels of carbon dioxide(CO2) pollution worldwide, Scania is tackling the CO2 challenge by setting targets for its own role in developing long- term sustainable transport solutions. For this reason, the new trucks can run on either diesel, biodiesel or hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO). Scania has the truck industry’s widest range of vehicles running on renewable and alternative fuels.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director for Scania West Africa, Fredrik Morsing said, “The New Truck Generation optimizes total cost of ownership and improves sustainability and profit of businesses. We at Scania are driving the shift towards a more sustainable transport system.” He concluded saying, “We believe in engaging in local initiatives. Along with our West Africa Training Academy partners, we provide apprentice programs with the aim of supplying the Ghanaian transport and logistics sector with skilled and qualified technicians and bus drivers .”

François Lechat, Sales Director for Scania West Africa when addressing the guest at the launch emphasized that, “Around 45% of all fatal truck accidents are roll-over accidents. This is why Scania is the first in the industry to offer a side curtain airbag in addition to driver’s airbag with seatbelt pre-tensioner, which significantly reduces the risk of injury.”

The New Truck Generation XT range is perfect for the mining, construction and haulage sectors since they are more robust and improves fuel efficiency by five percent. Also introduced at the launch was the Marcopolo G7 bus with its new facelift fitted on a Scania chassis. Scania West Africa’s industry-first comprehensive workshop combined with innovative solutions are tailored to maintain vehicles for optimum operation, offering the very best Total Operating Economy.


