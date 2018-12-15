Access Bank appoints new Managing Director

Access Bank appoints new Managing Director
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness |AI
Date: 15-12-2018 Time: 08:12:54:am
Olumide Olatunji is the new MD of Access Bank

Access Bank (Ghana) has announced the appointment of Olumide Olatunji as its new Managing Director, effective December 5, 2018. 

He replaces Mr. Ifeanyi Njoku who has now taken up a new role within the Access Bank Group to support the Bank’s expansion drive in line with its new 5-year strategic growth plan.

His appointment follows the successful nomination and regulatory approval received from both the Board of Directors and the Bank of Ghana respectively.

As an experienced banker with an enviable track record of more than 20 years, Olumide will drive the continuation of the Bank’s corporate strategy of becoming one of Ghana’s leading Banks by 2022, building on his commendable contribution to the Bank’s business over the years.

Until his appointment, Mr. Olatunji led the Bank’s entire Commercial Banking business in Lagos, Nigeria where he provided strong leadership in building and overseeing key strategic relationships for business success and growth.

He also served as a Subsidiary Director of Access Bank in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Commenting on the appointment, the Board Chairman of Access Bank (Ghana), Frank Beecham congratulated Olumide on his new appointment.

“We warmly welcome Olumide and look forward to providing him with full support from the Board. He brings with him excellent leadership qualities, breadth of knowledge and deep insights of the sub-region, which will be useful in driving the growth of the Ghana business,” he said.

Mr. Beecham also thanked Mr. Njoku for his tenure as Managing Director.

Welcoming the news, Mr. Olatunji expressed appreciation to the Board and other stakeholders of the Bank.

“I wish to thank all our stakeholders for making me feel so welcome in this incredible country. Access Bank in Ghana has an exceptional platform of great people, bold strategy and strong momentum.

“I sincerely look forward to working with the Board of Directors, management team and employees in making Access Bank one of the leading retail banks in Ghana in line with our strategy to become ‘Africa’s Gateway to the World,’” he said.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Man charged for allegedly shooting, paralysing wife
GII calls for 'resurrection' of double salaries, other cold corruption cases
Local Accra restaurant, N8TIVE, turns 1 in style
Tree planters plant themselves at Commission over unpaid arrears

Latest Stories

Boots for Charity: Two GIS pupils donate to lower division side Phoenix FC
Guardians of Gray Masters Foundation to renovate 'deplorable' Bekwai Infirmary
Former Trump adviser Flynn to be sentenced for lying to FBI
NDC presidential primaries hit with injunction
Nigeria's first gold refinery plans to triple capacity in five years
Messi presented with record fifth European Golden Shoe award
You’ve become a slave to weed – Dada Hafco tells Yaa Pono 
Solskjaer in running for Man Utd caretaker manager role

MOST POPULAR
Photos: University of Ghana sea turtle released after being held ‘hostage’ in Ekumfi
Retraction and apology to GMA General Secretary, Dep. Information minister
Video: Heated exchanges as Minister confronts Okudzeto over $12m inflated purchase
From Adidome to Harvard: A young man's rise from obscurity to the world’s best universities
Video: Popular musician stuck inside married woman during sex

LIFESTYLE
Video: 'The trip,' timely relationship tips for the holidays and more
ODD NEWS
“World’s prettiest man” has to show ID to prove he’s male
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Amazon runs out of some Echo speakers the week before Christmas
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Mahama in Abuja for ICT confab on Africa's electoral systems