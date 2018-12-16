41 companies, individuals recognised at 5th Ghana Oil and Gas awards

Forty-one corporate entities and individuals have been recognized for their contributions in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry.

The awardees, who were rewarded with plaques, certificates and citations at the Fifth Ghana Oil and Gas Awards included chief executive officers of some oil and gas firms, entrepreneurs, representatives of civil society organisations, regulators and government agencies for the advances made in ensuring efficiency in the areas of environmental stewardship,,innovation,leadership and corporate social responsibility as well as in health and safety.

Dr MacDonald Vasnani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Consolidated Shipping Services Limited, was adjudged the CEO of the Year in the Upstream sector for the third time in four years.

Mr George Yaw Owusu, a partner founder of EO Group specialising in oil and gas exploration and production, received an award for his outstanding contribution to oil discovery in Ghana.

Mr Owusu was instrumental in committing Kosmos Energy, a Dallas, Texas-based oil and gas firm to invest in Ghana’s offshore exploration and production, which led to commercial oil discovery in the country.

Mr Alhassan Tampuli, Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, received Leadership Award for his immense contribution in the petroleum sector.

Mr Richard Abbey, the Event Director of the Xodus Communications Limited, the organisers of the award ceremony, in an interview with the media, said the award had ignited competition among industry players.

He said the recognition had inspired many industry players to strive for excellence and ensure safety compliance at their respective working environment.

Mr Abbey noted that the essence for instituting the Awards was to ensure indigenous oil and gas players improve upon their safety standards and fulfil their corporate social obligations to communities within their operational areas.

Commenting on the criteria for selection of winners, he said there was a committee comprising competent and experts in the upstream and downstream sectors, who went to the field to examine the work environment of nominees.

According to him, the Awards over the past five years had improved compliance in the petroleum industry and aided the overall development of the industry.

Madam Ivy Apea Owusu, the CEO of Cirus Oil Services Limited, who won the Best CEO of the Year (Downstream), told the Ghana News Agency that, she had been in the oil and gas industry for more than 10 years.

She believed the successes chalked in implementing corporate social responsibility within its operational areas to improve the lives of people convinced the panel of experts to give her the award.