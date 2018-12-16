NLA boss refurbishes Lotto Marketing Companies head office

The abandoned and deteriorated Head Office of the Association of Lotto Marketing Companies has been renovated and fully furnished by Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

The Association of Lotto Marketing Companies is one of the backbones of the NLA.

The Lotto Marketing Companies are the mainstream customers of NLA, helping the Authority to sell to generate revenue for Government to undertake developmental projects.

However, the National Head Office of the Association of Lotto Marketing Companies was in a very bad state, which was unbefitting considering their level of contribution to Government as far as revenue mobilization and jobs creation are concerned.

Kofi Osei-Ameyaw upon assumption of Office as the Director-General of NLA initiated pragmatic steps to help the renovation and furnishing of the Head Office of the Association of Lotto Marketing Companies.

The leadership of the Association led by Mr. Daniel Mensah, Chairman and Mr. Kofi Frimpong, General Secretary for the Association of Lotto Marketing Companies have been collaborating effectively and efficiently with Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, Director-General of the Authority.

According to sources at NLA, Kofi Osei-Ameyaw and the Board from 2019 would implement several projects and programs towards the total transformation of Lottery business in Ghana.

