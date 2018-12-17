135 lucky customers rewarded in Ecobank Xpress Account promo

Source: Ghana | Karen Dodoo | JoyBusiness
Date: 17-12-2018 Time: 07:12:41:am

One hundred and thirty-five lucky customers of Ecobank Ghana have been rewarded with over 25,000 cash prize as part of the Ecobank Xpress Account promo.

The event which marked the second draw of the Promotion was held at the Madina Market in Accra and awarded loyal customers cash prizes from GHc50 up to GHc2000 each.

Head of consumer marketing for Ecobank Ghana limited Alfred Hammond explained that the move is to reward customers for their dedication to the brand.

"For the whole year, our customers have been good and loyal to us. So we sat back and thought of how we can give back to them? Then we saw that everybody needs cash. So we decided to reward them with over 500,000 cedis in cash." he said.

In conjunction with the National Lottery Authority (NLA), customers and subscribers of the XPRESS Account were randomly selected through an automated lottery system.

The top five winners were: Samuel Dunno, Jemila Issaka and Doreen Afful who won GHc2, 000 each. Jane Abankwah and Yaa Konadu Amane won Ghc1000 each as well. The remaining 135 won from GHc50 to GHc500. 

Although all the cash prize winners were not present, some market women walked away excited with Ecobank souvenirs.

Alfred Hammond also explained that creation of the Xpress account is to serve as a drive to push Ghanaians to do more payments via digital money.

"We have a dream and the dream is to move to a cashless economy. There are some economies in the world where cash is hardly used.  Here in Ghana, however, cash is king. We are therefore providing the means for us to also become like those developed countries and depend less on cash," he added.

The Ecobank Express Account is a self-service, real-time, online digital account or wallet that is easily operated on the mobile phone. With a registered SIM, one can download the Ecobank Mobile App, open an Ecobank Xpress Account instantly and start transacting.

The next stop for the Xpress Account draw will be Kumasi, on Friday, December 21.

The promotion will run till the end of March 2019 with weekly and monthly draws which will in total award customers in cash prize worth GHc500,000.

XPRESS POINT

Xpress Point an Agency banking agreement between Ecobank Ghana and Vivo Energy Ghana Limited (Parent Company of Shell Ghana) provides customers with banking services such as deposits and withdrawals, sending and receiving money from other Ecobank accounts to customers across Africa.

Xpress point will provide banking services such as withdrawals, deposits, sending and receiving money from other Ecobank accounts across Africa.
It will also offer services under some international cards such as Visa and MasterCard.
 


