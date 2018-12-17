500 Momo promo winners get prizes

MTN Ghana has rewarded 500 customers in its Mobile Money (MoMo) consumers promotion for the months of September and October.

The promotion which aimed at gratifying 750 customers at the end of the Promo, rewarded 500 customers in the second batch of awards with iPhone X, Smart television sets - 40, 43 and 49 inches, and cheque prizes ranging GH¢500.00 to GH¢3,000.00.



General Manager of Mobile Financial Services, MTN Ghana, Eli Hini said the promotion was for their customers who used MoMo to buy or pay for goods and services.



He asked customers to be cautious of text messages and calls they received from people who identified themselves as staff of MTN, and arranged for meetings or demanded for cash before giving them the awards.



He said MTN would call customers who have won in the promotion with 0244300000 to inform them of their luck and officially reward them publicly.

Mr Hini asked customers not to disclose their MoMo PIN to second parties and also desist from entertaining phone calls from strange people who only engaged them on conversations about their MoMo accounts.



He asked them to report any challenges they faced using the service to MTN by visiting their offices or calling their customer care lines.



“I’m saying these things because we are in the period of Christmas and this is when the fraudsters would try to do more of their tricks and so this is the time to be more vigilant,” he said.



The General Manager explained that it was part of the plans of MTN to encourage payment of services and utility bills with MoMo because payment with cash costs the nation huge sums of money, just through printing.



He encouraged customers to do transactions by themselves, explaining that it was easy and safer for the customer because they could be identified easily to address their problems unlike using the agents.



Mr Hini disclosed that as part of the Company’s celebration of the upcoming Christmas festivity with its customers, it was rewarding customers who send GH¢200.00 and above on MoMo with free 60 minutes of talk time.



Commenting on the demands by customers who allegedly contributed to a Ponzi scheme operated by Savanna Brokerage Investment and lost their finances transacted through MoMo, the General Manager said MTN had paid over 90 per cent of the customers, with the exception of a few who made transactions through agents because it needed identification and verification before payments could be made.