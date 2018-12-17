Ghana Energy Awards 2018: VRA grabs 2 prestigious wins

Ghana Energy Awards 2018: VRA grabs 2 prestigious wins
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Volta River Authority (VRA) and its Chief Executive Officer have been awarded at the 2018 Ghana Energy Awards under the theme "Sustainable Energy For A Ghana Beyond Aid."

VRA was adjudged the Best Energy Company of the year – while its CEO, Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa won the Best Energy Personality of the Year at an awards ceremony held in Accra last month.

The VRA was established with the mandate to generate, transmit and distribute electricity under the Volta River Development Act, Act 46 of the Republic of Ghana.

In 2005, following the promulgation of a major amendment to the VRA Act in the context of the Ghana Government Power Sector Reforms, the VRA's mandate has now been largely restricted to generation of electricity.

Under the leadership of Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, VRA has seen some tremendous transformations to revamp Ghana’s energy sector.

VRA Award

The Energy Awards is held to acknowledge efforts, innovation and excellence stewards to celebrate the tremendous work of the players competing under various categories of the awards in Ghana’s energy sector. 

Ghana Energy Awards Scheme was instituted to recognise the efforts of individuals and organisations in Ghana’s energy sector.

The second edition of the awards recognised the achievements of individuals and companies in the energy industry and was well attended by over 300 stakeholders.


