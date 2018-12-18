Alhassan Andani is best CEO

Source: Stanbic Bank Ghana
Date: 18-12-2018 Time: 07:12:49:am
The chief executive of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Alhassan Andani has been recognized as the best CEO, Banking Sector, at the maiden edition of the Ghana Industry CEO awards.

Mr. Alhassan Andani is a well respected banker within Ghana’s banking and finance sector. His sterling banking career, spanning well over four decades has made him the most recognizable CEO in the banking industry.

Mr. Andani has become a thought leader in the sector, offering direction and expertise when required and has gained local and international repute as an astute banker and financial expert.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Andani who is also the and President of the Ghana Association of Bankers (GAB), dedicated the award to the whole Stanbic Bank Ghana team, who he said has been an effective backbone to his success both as Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Ghana and the President of the Ghana Association of Bankers.

“This is a culmination of a collective effort dedicated to the provision of not only excellent and tailor-made banking solutions, but also a commitment to build a robust and well-respected banking sector in Ghana. It is therefore only fitting that I dedicate this recognition and award to the wonderful team I work with at Stanbic Bank”, Mr. Andani said.

The Ghana Industry CEO Awards is aimed at identifying and publicly recognizing the most outstanding CEOS across 19 delineated sectors of the Ghanaian economy with a view to encouraging improved corporate governance and institutional leadership standards in the country.


