Continue to provide leadership - Otumfuo urges Gold Fields

Alfred Baku, Ex.Veep & Head of Gold Fields W/A and Hans de Beer; Veep Projects & Head of Engineering, present scorecard to Otumfuo.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has urged Gold Fields’ Tarkwa and Damang mines to continue providing leadership worth emulating, after learning of the many social intervention projects and programmes the mines undertake in their host communities.

He was particularly impressed with the improved state of a 33-km public road between Tarkwa and Damang, which is being rehabilitated by the mines through the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, at a cost of over $21 million.

He was speaking at a dinner held in his honour during the 5th Gold Fields/PGA Golf Championship, which took place on the 18-hole Damang golf course.

Gold Fields CEO, Nick Holland (left) thanked Otumfuo for his continued support.

The dinner was also attended by the Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi; the CEO of Gold Fields Limited, Nick Holland; the Executive Vice President & Head of Gold Fields West Africa, Alfred Baku; the CEO of Asanko Gold Ghana, Peter Breese; executives of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Ghana, as well as divisional chiefs and elders of the Apinto and Bosomtwe traditional councils.

The Otumfuo, who last visited the Damang golf course about six years ago, praised the company for fostering a warm relationship with the chiefs and people of the mines’ host communities.

“Since arriving here, I have been particularly struck by the level of cordiality between the company and the traditional leadership of this area. Due to competing interests, it usually takes a lot for companies and traditional leaders to build the kind of trust, harmony, and cooperation that is needed to uplift communities,” he observed.

Otumfuo added that “What I have seen here is impressive and I urge all parties to carefully nurture this relationship, lean on each other’s strengths, and build a mining community that will be a positive case study for your peers within the country and even those beyond.”



L-R: Anthony Mintah, Peter Breese, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, Alfred Baku, Nick Holland, Hans de Beer

Speaking about the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi said government acknowledged the company’s efforts in enhancing the livelihood of residents.

“Gold Fields Ghana has braved the storm to emerge as one of the topmost mines in Ghana, contributing to the development agenda of the country. The government remains committed to creating conditions which will ensure that you operate in a safe environment by way of policy interventions.”

Mrs Oteng-Gyasi, who is also a Member of Parliament for the Prestea Huni Valley constituency commended Gold Fields for honouring its tax and dividend obligations. In November, Gold Fields’ Tarkwa mine paid $15 million to the government as dividend for the 2017 financial year, while the Damang mine paid $1 million as advance dividend guarantee towards 2018.

“I would wish to urge other mining companies in the country to follow such good examples of Gold Fields Ghana Limited,” she said.

Gold Fields’ social investments and tax compliance efforts were acknowledged at the prestigious Ghana Club 100 Awards, where the Tarkwa mine was adjudged the Best Company in Corporate Social Responsibility, (CSR) for 2017, as well as the Second Largest Company. The mine was also ranked third among the top 100 Best Companies in Ghana.

