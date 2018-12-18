Thousands of GCB Bank customers are to be rewarded as their Christmas bonus for international inward remittances received through the Bank this festive season.
Dubbed “GCB X’mas Plus promo”, rolled out by the Bank on Monday remittance customers will be honoured with a range of gift items.
The items include mobile credit, shopping vouchers, fashionable wax prints shopping, bags and water bottles for clients who receive remittances through the Bank’s branches across the country from 17th- 31st of December 2018.
Customers who receive cedi equivalent of a minimum of GBP50.00, €50.00, $50.00 or more are rewarded for the period.
The Head of International Trade and Payments Department of GCB, Kofi Boateng Gyasi, said the reward scheme had been fashioned to further enhance the Bank’s relationship with its remittance customers as a result of their loyalty to the Bank.
“It gladdens our heart to give back to clients who transact business with us as their Christmas seasonal rewards or bonus,” he said.
He said, “we are not restricting this to a few branches or areas. All customers of the Bank irrespective of your location are entitled to rewards so long as you redeem your remittance from GCB within this period.”
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- WorldRemit introduces cheaper charge for remittances
- VIDEO: Ghana has everything it takes to do without an IMF program – IMF boss
- Taxify partners Vivo Energy to give drivers cheap prices at the pumps
- Move into 2019 with zeal – Nana Otuo Acheampong urges banks
- GCB gives bonuses, rewards to customers
- Continue to provide leadership - Otumfuo urges Gold Fields
- Stanbic Bank wins Financial Deal of the Year
- Companies fail because of failure of leadership – Jim Baiden
- CIMAF awards loyal clients to mark 2nd anniversary
- Japan urges G-20 to settle global trade woes multilaterally
- IMANI turns to parliament; raises red flags over UNI-PASS contract
- Taxing online business is a challenge but we’ll find a way- Ofori-Atta
- Alhassan Andani is best CEO
- Bank of Baroda closes down; CAL Bank to take over?
- Shareholders of Cal Bank approve transfer of GH¢ 50m to help meet capital requirement