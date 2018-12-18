GCB gives bonuses, rewards to customers

Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 18-12-2018 Time: 11:12:24:am

Thousands of GCB Bank customers are to be rewarded as their Christmas bonus for international inward remittances received through the Bank this festive season.

Dubbed “GCB X’mas Plus promo”, rolled out by the Bank on Monday remittance customers will be honoured with a range of gift items.

The items include mobile credit, shopping vouchers, fashionable wax prints shopping, bags and water bottles for clients who receive remittances through the Bank’s branches across the country from 17th- 31st of December 2018.

Customers who receive cedi equivalent of a minimum of GBP50.00, €50.00, $50.00 or more are rewarded for the period.

The Head of International Trade and Payments Department of GCB, Kofi Boateng Gyasi, said the reward scheme had been fashioned to further enhance the Bank’s relationship with its remittance customers as a result of their loyalty to the Bank.

“It gladdens our heart to give back to clients who transact business with us as their Christmas seasonal rewards or bonus,” he said.

He said, “we are not restricting this to a few branches or areas. All customers of the Bank irrespective of your location are entitled to rewards so long as you redeem your remittance from GCB within this period.”


