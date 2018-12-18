Move into 2019 with zeal – Nana Otuo Acheampong urges banks

A Banking Consultant has urged banks which have met the minimum capital requirement set by the Bank of Ghana to move into 2019 with zeal.

Nana Otuo Acheampong said the increase in the minimum capital requirement from GH¢120 million to GH¢400 million meant there is going to be more money in the banking circles – a situation which requires that bankers step up their performance.

“There’s going to be a lot of work because what you’ve been doing before is ‘comedies’ but now it’s serious and when you add it to the capital requirement directive then it means we are now in a very serious territory,” he said.

He added, “We should all move into 2019 with zeal, with hard work and hopefully we would be able to make it.”

Nana Otuo Acheampong said this in his address as guest speaker at this year’s Cal Bank Annual Thanksgiving Service which was organized at the bank’s new ultramodern head office in Accra.

On his part, Managing Director of Cal Bank, Frank Adu Jnr. told JoyBusiness, that his outfit seeks to drive an intensive digitization agenda.

According to him, the bank’s 3-year plan expires the end of this year, as such would renew this plan with intensive digital banking at the forefront of its operations.

He said, “The plan will still be one of deepening the digitization process because whether we like it or not, this world has changed. It’s no more about bricks and motor, it’s about clicks so we will provide a platform to allow customers to have minimum interference with the bank.”

Fraud cases

Just like any other bank, Cal bank has been met with some staff thefts in recent times. About three months ago, the bank’s Financial Officer was jailed for stealing over ¢100,000. Just last week, the Mr Adu disclosed that about two of such cases are still pending. He has however given a strong indication that the bank will not shield any staff or customer engaged in any form of fraud.

He said, “As banks, we must continue fighting it because the thing about bank theft is that if you perpetuate it, you will be caught, it doesn’t matter how long.”

Rewards

The event featured the recognition of about 24 long-serving staff of the bank.

These individuals were awarded by the bank for their hard work and contributions within a span of 10 to 25 years of dedicated service.

Head Pastor of KICC Ghana, Pastor Andy Yawson, in his sermon encouraged staff of the bank to be grateful to God in all areas of their lives.

This year’s Cal Bank Thanksgiving Service was on the theme, “Ceaseless Praise”.

