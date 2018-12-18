Taxify partners Vivo Energy to give drivers cheap prices at the pumps

International ride hailing app, Taxify, in partnership with Vivo Energy Ghana has introduced an initiative to reduce the cost of drivers doing business on their platform in Accra.

The tech company, which takes 15% in driver commissions, has initiated the partnership that will offer eligible Taxify drivers minimum savings of 3 pesewas per litre when filling up using the Ezypass fuel card at Shell service stations, starting this month.

Under the partnership, Taxify drivers who achieve set targets will be rewarded with Vivo Energy’s Ezypass Visa-enabled fuel card, which can be used across the over 103 Shell service stations nationwide.

Taxify has also said that up to 400 eligible drivers each week would have access to fuel vouchers worth 70GHC.

According to Taxify’s City Manager, Nonso Onwuzulike, the rising cost of fuel is one of the key challenges that drivers face and the partnership will enable drivers to cut-down on their fuel spend and reduce their cost of being in business.

“One of the biggest costs for our drivers in Accra is the cost of fuel. Our focus as a company has always been to provide bespoke business solutions that reduces their cost of doing business on our platform.”

He said it is in fulfillment of this commitment that they have partnered with Vivo Energy Ghana, the marketers and distributors of Shell branded products and services in Ghana, to ensure that drivers are able to make some cost savings where it truly matters to them.

“The ripple effects of this is more money to cater for their families and the people they love and a better, more reliable service to the people of Accra. We’ve seen that the happier drivers are, the better the experience they provide to their passengers,” Onwuzulike added.

The Marketing Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Jerry Boachie Danquah, said the partnership with Taxify fulfills the company’s commitment of providing more convenient and cost effective solutions for commercial customers.

He said they do this by providing them with longer lasting Shell FuelSave fuels, improving efficiency, and getting them a little further on each tank.

A client of Taxify Ghana, Kwesi Twumasi, commended Taxify for the initiative.

“This initiative will go a long way to help drivers on the platform reduce their high cost of operation and enable them to make extra savings on their fuel cost to cater to other socio-economic needs,” he said.