Car assembly plants to boost sales in 2019 - Spare parts dealers 

Spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai in Accra are optimistic the coming on board of some three car assembly plants will shore up profits in 2019.

According to co-chair of the Abossey Okai spare parts dealers association, Clement boating, these assembling plants will increase demand for their goods.

“I’m sure with the coming up of these three assembly plants which will be rolled out next year (2019), definitely, I know they will not be able to provide after sales service for their vehicles and they will all come to Abossey Okai to buy and when it happens like that it will boost up our market,” Clement Boateng told Joy Business.

Already, President Akufo Addo has assured of a legislative instrument to regulate Ghana’s automobile industry.

“As we anticipate the establishment of assembly plants of Volkswagen, Nissan and Sentara in 2019, a comprehensive automobile industrial policy will be launched to provide clear and consistent guidelines for the automobile sector,” he said.

Amidst the high expectation, spare part dealers here at Abossey continue to lament the high cost of doing business despite some interventions by the government.

Mr Boateng said if the situation remains the same, spare part dealers would have no option than to transfer cost to consumers in 2019.

Since the news of these giant automobile firms coming into the country broke, local automobile firm, Kantanka has raised concerns over the risk of being kicked out of business.

But the Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanteng, has revealed government will place a premium on local firms like Kantanka.

