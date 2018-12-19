Fidelity Bank opens new branch in Osu

Fidelity Bank has launched an ultramodern branch to offer its cherished customers a seamless banking experience at Oxford Street in Osu, Accra.

The new branch close to Frankies is the new addition to the over 70 branches of Fidelity Bank across the country.

The plush banking hall comes with an e-lounge so customers can undertake self-service in real time.

Opening the branch to the public, the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Julian Kingsley Opuni stated that the branch has been furnished to provide services to its loyal customers in a comfortable, cosy and friendly atmosphere.

He said that in as much as businesses are gradually moving to a digital era, the act of opening a new branch office cannot be neglected.

According to him, there is still the need for some level of human interference in bank transactions.

Mr Opuni said, “For some time to come, Ghanaians will still require branches and a human interface because, with the level of education in our country, it has an impact on how people will need to be assisted through various channels of ATMs etc.”

He said, “Digital is a new age and the trend in banking so as a bank that wants to delight its customers at all touch points, we decided to open this branch so our customers can enjoy a pleasurable banking experience with real convenience. We are currently present in all ten regions of the country and it is our resolve to ensure a seamless banking experience across all our branches.”

Switch & Smile campaign

As part of activities to open the branch, the bank launched the second phase of the Switch and Smile Campaign.

Under this campaign, it is giving its customers four more reasons to smile this festive season through the Fidelity Mobile App, usage of Fidelity Visa Cards, remittance and loan repayment terms.

He said, “We have upgraded our Mobile App so customers can perform transactions such as international transfers, FX sale and give travel notices in addition to local account transfers, airtime top-up, utility bill payments, and cashless payments using the Fidelity QR Code Service known as the F-Pay.”

Also, the bank says in the spirit of Christmas, its customers can obtain salary-backed loans of up to ¢200,000 and enjoy a 3 month payment holiday.

According to the Management of Fidelity Bank, it is going beyond rewarding its customers to giving even non-customers a reason to smile this Christmas; that is, by simply receiving remittance from the bank branch nationwide and earn points to win home appliances such as refrigerators, television sets, pressing iron, blenders amongst others.

Mr Opuni was quick to add that as part of the 2nd phase of the ‘Switch and Smile Campaign,’ the Bank has collaborated with its lifestyle partners to give whooping discounts ranging from 0 to 15% from selected service providers such as Delta Airlines, Appolonia City, and Exotic Trends Salon.

Customers will enjoy these discounts by making payment with any of the Fidelity Visa Cards.

Minimum capital requirement

Assuring customers of the stability and strength of the Bank, Mr Opuni announced that the Bank has met the minimum capital requirement of ¢400 million following the passage of a special resolution to move ¢50 million from its income surplus to the existing stated capital ¢354 million by shareholders of the bank at an Emergency General Meeting.

This means that the Bank has exceeded the new level by ¢4 million.

He touted his outfit’s efforts in meeting the new level in the capacity of an indigenous bank.

He is optimistic that in three years’ time, the bank would to be a part of the first three largest banks in the country from the current 5th position.