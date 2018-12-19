Ghana can do without Extended Credit Facility - IMF

Ghana can do without Extended Credit Facility - IMF
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN
Date: 19-12-2018 Time: 09:12:05:am

IMF’s Managing Director says if assurances by the President and his economic management team are upheld, Ghana can proceed on the path of development successfully without an Extended Credit Facility (ECF) from the Fund.

Christine Lagarde said the country has the potential to run an effective economy devoid of an IMF programme.

“You know your country better than I do, it seems to me on the face of it, particularly if the resolve that I have heard from the President, from the Vice-President, from the Finance Minister, from the Governor, if there is that resolve to actually stay the course and maintain that fiscal discipline, I think the country has everything it takes to do without an IMF programme,” she said at a forum in Accra on Tuesday, 18 December 2018.

Vice President Bawumia (R) and IMFâs Christine Lagarde at the VVIP Lounge of Kotoko International Airport

Photo: Ms Lagarde arrived in Ghana on Sunday, December 16 for a three-day visit

Her comments come ahead of Ghana’s scheduled exit from the IMF programme by the close of 2018. Ghana entered into an External Credit Facility with the IMF for economic help in 2015 with funding support of $918 million. The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has, however, announced that it will be moving away from such deals with the IMF.

Ms Lagarde told a gathering of government agencies, personnel from the central bank, private sector, think tanks, civil society, NGOs and the academia that she is hopeful that there would not any significant external shocks, whether it is sharp and durable drop in commodity prices or massive increases in tensions, that could hamper any trade.

“I hope that doesn’t happen because if it did, then clearly not just Ghana but quite a few countries would need our help and we stand ready,” she said.

“We need to be ready and available for that. I think in addition to political maturity, I think that fiscal responsibility can be developed and it requires buying and it requires explaining, but I think it’s in the seeds of the tree that you are nurturing,” she added.

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Gang of 6 Ghanaians in London sentenced for £1m fraud
Retired Kasoa police officers sue Menzgold over locked up cash
Ghana Railway Company to begin test run of Accra-Tema rail lines
Robbing the Sick: 'My daughter died over delay in payment of ¢108'

Latest Stories

Man admits breaking into funeral home and having sex with corpse
Facebook's data-sharing deals exposed
Post-Brexit immigration system unveiled
Stratcomm Africa is 2017 GNCCI 'Professional Services Provider'
SA issues arrest warrant for Grace Mugabe
Retired Kasoa police officers sue Menzgold over locked up cash
Ghana, Morroco to deepen relations through education

MOST POPULAR
Photos: University of Ghana sea turtle released after being held ‘hostage’ in Ekumfi
Video: Heated exchanges as Minister confronts Okudzeto over $12m inflated purchase
Retraction and apology to GMA General Secretary, Dep. Information minister
Video: Popular musician stuck inside married woman during sex
Doctors, nurses in rampant extortion at Tamale Hospital - Joy News uncovers

LIFESTYLE
5 body language signs a breakup is looming, according to experts
ODD NEWS
Man admits breaking into funeral home and having sex with corpse
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook's data-sharing deals exposed
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Mahama in Abuja for ICT confab on Africa's electoral systems